Tigers Mourn Loss of Former Pitcher Tom Timmermann, Dead at 85

On June 18, 1969, a young Tom Timmermann, hailing from Breese, Illinois, stepped onto the mound to make his debut in the Major Leagues as a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. That year, he recorded a 2.75 ERA in 55.2 innings pitched across 31 games, striking out 42 hitters. Timmermann was off to what would soon become a remarkable professional baseball career.

Timmermann remained with the Tigers for several seasons before finding a new home with the Cleveland Guardians, formerly known as the Cleveland Indians, in an exchange for Ed Farmer. In 1974, Timmermann quietly retired from baseball, finishing his career with an overall 3.78 ERA in 548.0 innings pitched, registering 315 strikeouts through 228 games. His performance with Detroit was nothing short of impressive — losing him to the Guardians left a hole within the Tigers' franchise.

Baseball ran through his blood — his biological son, Phil Leftwich, was a pitcher for the Angels, and Leftwich's son Luke Leftwich reached the Triple-A level.

Timmermann worked his way up in the Major Leagues, carving out a career for himself that he could be proud of. Now, his name is permanently cemented as a piece of history in Detroit.

On Nov. 16, the Tigers announced that Timmermann had passed away, leaving the baseball community to mourn his loss. At the time of this writing, his cause of death has not been released to the public.

Tigers' Tribute to Timmermann

Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

This devastating news is bringing the Tigers community together as they remember the mark that Timmermann had left on the franchise. As expected, considering the impact he had in baseball, tributes have been flooding in from afar, and well-wishes are being sent to his family.

"The Tigers mourn the passing of former pitcher Tom Timmermann and share out condolences with his loved ones," the team wrote on social media. "Timmermann pitched for the Tigers for five seasons (1969-73) setting a team record with 61 appearances in 1970 when he was voted "Tiger of the Year" by the Detroit Chapter of the BBWAA."

The Tigers mourn the passing of former pitcher Tom Timmermann and share our condolences with his loved ones.



Timmermann pitched for the Tigers for five seasons (1969–73) setting a team record with 61 appearances in 1970 when he was voted "Tiger of the Year" by the Detroit… pic.twitter.com/E5QFP4X7ge — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 16, 2025

This is, of course, not the news that any franchise or fan wants to be hit with at any point in the year, but Timmermann's legacy will undoubtedly live on in the Major Leagues. With Detroit in the midst of its bustling offseason, now is the perfect time to honor Timmermann and continue to bring respect to his name.

More Tigers News