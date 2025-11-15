Tigers Prospect Kevin McGonigle Eyeing Position Change to Crack MLB Roster

As the Detroit Tigers enter the offseason, the big question from fans as always is what big name free agents are the team going to go after and whether they could make a huge splash.

While it's understandable why fans think this way and Detroit may very well be involved in the pursuit of some of the top guys out there, perhaps this is the wrong thing to be worried about. Maybe, the question should be which of the elite prospects have a chance to actually contribute next season and fill the holes that others have linked free agents to?

Of course, that conversation right now starts with top prospect and potential future superstar Kevin McGonigle. After an absurd season across High-A and Double-A, McGonigle continued his torrid stretch into the Arizona Fall League and was even named the league's MVP.

As the 21-year-old continues to prove just how ahead of schedule he is, it's starting to seem possible that he is on the Opening Day roster. He will drastically increase his chances, though, if he becomes more versatile than just a shortstop, and it seems that is exactly what he's doing.

McGonigle Talks Second and Third Base Potential Swaps for Tigers

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As McGonigle has progressed through the minor leagues, one reason Detroit has him in Arizona despite him clearly being more advanced than that is learning new defensive positions. The youngster spoke about it this past week and just how much he's enjoying second and third base as well as short.

"Growing up, my dad always told me when it came to baseball, to just be prepared for every opportunity, no matter what position it is," he said via Emily Waldon of Just Baseball. "So, I think it’s a great thing that I’m bouncing from different positions, because that means I’m just going to have more tools in my tool bag when my career goes further and further...I’m enjoying third base, I had some practice at second base as well, and it’s been a while. I played shortstop every game (during the season) and was the designated hitter. I’m just being prepared, and wherever the manager needs me, I’ll be ready."

Clearly, McGonigle is wise beyond his years and can see the bigger picture when it comes to how much being able to play multiple spots in the infield could help not only his career, but help the Tigers win games in 2026 as well.

His bat is too good to keep in the minor leagues all of 2026, and being able to hold his own defensively will only serve to accelerate that process.

Could McGonigle Really Crack Opening Day Roster?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (9) during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Across 88 games this regular season, this is a kid who slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI, and he followed that up by getting even better out West.

In 19 AFL games, McGonigle slashed a borderline laughable .362/.500/.710 with five home runs and 19 RBI, proving that not only is he so far advanced of comparable players his age, but he's only getting even better.

At the very least, he has earned his shot in big league spring training with the team, and if things go well there, it's almost crazier to ask whether McGonigle could be left off the Opening Day roster than if he could make it.

The 2023 first round pick has demonstrated more than enough to show how special he is, and now that he's expanding his horizons defensively, it's only moving the clock for his debut further and further along.

It's starting to look like that clock could have an expiration date of late March of 2026.

