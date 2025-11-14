Tarik Skubal Leads Detroit Tigers With All-MLB First Team Selection

The MLB established First and Second All-MLB Team selections that take place at the end of the season in order to take a more comprehensive look at the entire season of a player. This selection process only started back in 2019 since the All-Star teams are named way back in July.

Now the Detroit Tigers had a few standouts this season, some of whom hav taken home some hardware prior to Thursday's All-MLB awards.

Outfielder Riley Greene and utility man Zach McKinstry took home their first career Silver Slugger Awards while starting pitcher Tarik Skubal brought home his second consecutive Cy Young Award.

Skubal finished the year ranked amongst the top pitchers in either the National or American League which is why he was named to the First Team All-MLB Team.

0.89 WHIP (first)

2.21 ERA (second)

48 Earned Runs (second)

241 Strikeouts (second)

33 Walks (second)

.200 Batting Average (tied for seventh)

2025 Tigers Standouts

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After winning the AL 2025 Cy Young it isn't surprising that Skubal was named to the All-MLB first team amongst starting pitchers. He was joined by a pair of other AL pitchers — Garrett Crotchet from the Boston Red Sox and Max Fried from the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately Skubal was the only one who heard his name called by the end of the evening who wore a Tigers uniform, but that doesn't mean he is the only one who had a good season. As previously mentioned Greene and McKinstry were honored as Silver Sluggers, but weren't the only ones to catch the spotlight this offseason.

Detroit's young catcher Dillon Dingler took home a Gold Glove after finishing his first year as the primary catcher for the organization. Dingler came through time and time again as the go-to this year and is ready to take on even more responsibility next season.

Even though the Tigers didn't have the outcome that they were hoping for, the team showed unfathomable perseverance to make it into the playoffs at all after their second half demise.

The chapter on the 2025 MLB season has officially come to a close and despite coming up short in the playoffs management has to be excited about their players that shined. All eyes are now on 2026 and plenty of moves will be made in the offseason to avoid being sent home again in the ALDS, but the Tigers have a solid roster.

Tarik Skubal receives 26 first-place votes as he wins his second straight AL Cy Young Award! pic.twitter.com/hrxn5d23V7 — MLB (@MLB) November 13, 2025

