Tigers Power Hitter Lands in MLB Network's Top 100 Players

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter earned recognition as one of baseball's top players, landing at No. 94 in MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now rankings. The honor validates Carpenter's emergence as a key offensive weapon for a Tigers team eyeing a division title after their 2025 playoff run.​

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

MLB Network unveiled rankings 100-81 on Tuesday evening, with Carpenter appearing alongside stars like Mike Trout, Edwin Diaz and Andrew Abbott. The 28-year-old slugger dropped five spots from his No. 89 ranking entering 2025, though his career-high power numbers tell a more nuanced story.​

Here’s how Nos. 100-81 look on our #Top100RightNow entering 2026 👀



Catch the reveal of Nos. 80-61 tomorrow at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/ViPUqFR44i — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 14, 2026

Carpenter smashed 26 home runs during the 2025 regular season, surpassing his previous career high and providing crucial middle-of-the-order protection. He posted a .252 batting average with 62 RBI and 66 runs scored across 130 games for a Tigers squad that clinched a wild card berth with an 87-75 record.

His .788 OPS and solid production represented a dip from his injury-shortened 2024 campaign, when he posted a .932 OPS in just 50 games while battling lumbar spine inflammation.​

The ranking decline likely reflects both his statistical regression and mounting injury concerns. Carpenter missed significant time in 2024 after landing on the 60-day injured list, then dealt with a hamstring issue in July 2025 that briefly sidelined him.

Still, his postseason performance in October showcased why evaluators view him as elite. The Tigers' playoff run ended in heartbreak with a 3-2 loss to Seattle in 15 innings in Game 5 of the ALDS.​

Earlier this month, Carpenter secured a $3.275 million contract for 2026, avoiding arbitration alongside Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson. The deal, finalized January 8, represents tremendous value for Detroit given Carpenter's production against right-handed pitching.​

How Tigers Maximize Kerry Carpenter's Power Production

Kerry Carpenter | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit's strategic use of Carpenter in a right field platoon arrangement with Wenceel Perez has proven essential to his success. Since 2023, Carpenter has posted an .868 OPS against right-handed pitchers compared to just .607 versus lefties. His 149 wRC+ against righties ranks 11th in baseball among players with at least 500 plate appearances since 2023.​

The platoon strategy limits his exposure to unfavorable matchups while maximizing his devastating power. Carpenter demonstrated that ceiling on June 2, 2025, when he launched three home runs in a 13-1 rout of the Chicago White Sox. It marked the first three-homer game by a Tigers player since Victor Martínez in 2016.​

Kerry Carpenter's Role in Tigers 2026 Playoff Push

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Carpenter's affordable contract makes him one of Detroit's best bargain deals heading into the new season. Power hitters with comparable production command significantly higher salaries on the open market. His $3.275 million figure provides financial flexibility as Detroit navigates Tarik Skubal's arbitration case and potential roster upgrades.​

If Carpenter can stay healthy and maintain his elite production against right-handed pitching, he could climb back up future rankings. His left-handed power remains vital to Detroit's lineup balance as the Tigers chase their first division title since 2014.

The challenge will be managing his workload and injury history while extracting maximum value from one of baseball's most dangerous platoon weapons.



More Tigers News