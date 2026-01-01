Tigers Land Positive Division Prediction from Insider to Begin New Year

The Detroit Tigers were in control of the AL Central division for the majority of 2025, but following the All-Star break, things took a turn for the worse. Players weren't playing like their All-Star selves, and it impacted the franchise greatly, blowing a huge division lead to the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers got their revenge against their division rivals in the American League Wild Card Series, sending Cleveland home in a best-of-three series. While that must've felt good, losing the division didn't. With that lingering division title loss, the Tigers are positively predicted for 2026.

The Tigers Will Be 2026 Division Champs

According to MLB.com's Detroit Tigers beat writer, Jason Beck, the Tigers will win the division this time around in 2026.

"A division title seemed firmly within the Tigers’ grasp with a double-digit lead as late as August before a late-season collapse left them settling for a second straight Wild Card berth," Beck wrote.

"The young core has struggled to play to their capabilities for a full season, but with no dramatic moves in the division so far, Detroit’s first division title since 2014 is there for the taking if the front office can fortify the pitching staff, provide a little offensive boost and pave the way for the next group of young talent to arrive during the season."

With second baseman Gleyber Torres and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty returning to the franchise in 2026, along with relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan, the Tigers are in a good spot roster-wise going into the new season, especially since the offseason is far from over.

Adding another hitter in the lineup to complement Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson, and Kerry Carpenter is at the top of the wish list for Tigers fans, but even if they don't, they do have a strong chance to contend for the division once more in 2026.

So long as Tarik Skubal continues to do Tarik Skubal things, the offense sees a glimpse of its success from the first half of 2025, and everyone stays as healthy as possible, Detroit is the team to beat in the division.

The biggest competition for the Tigers is the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals, as the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins are in rebuilding stages. The Tigers went 30-22 against their division rivals this season, so repeating that success looks very obtainable given the state of the division in 2026.

Perhaps even a breakout star will emerge for Detroit, but all in all, the AL Central looks to be the Tigers' division to lose.

