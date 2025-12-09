Tigers Linked to More Affordable Free Agent Who May Wind Up Being Better Fit

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason linked to several of the biggest names in free agency as they have been for the past several years without actually landing any of them.

A year ago, the name that received the most attention was, of course, Alex Bregman, and with the three-time All-Star once again available, he has dominated the headlines for Detroit. By all accounts, though, the Tigers may not even have all that much interest in Bregman this time around and could look elsewhere.

One of baseball's top insiders in Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote this week about his belief that Detroit will not land Bregman, and though he mentioned Bo Bichette as a fit as well does not feel he's all that likely either.

Instead, Rosenthal named versatile former San Diego Padres Gold Glove winning utility infielder Ha-Seong Kim as the potential ideal target for Scott Harris and the front office in the Motor City this offseason.

Tigers Best Free Agent Fit According to Rosenthal is Ha-Seong Kim

Sep 26, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (9) throws the ball first base for the out against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

"Ha-Seong Kim, 30, might be the best fit of all," Rosenthal wrote while discussing Bregman and Bichette. "A number of Tigers prospects are second-base/third-base types, and Kim is better defensively than Bichette at short, the position the Tigers most need to address."

Rosenthal brings up a valid point that Detroit does not want to block shortstop or second base for the foreseeable future with guys like Kevin McGonigle coming up the pipeline, however they do not have a clear answer at third base moving forward with their top prospect likely to occupy a middle infield spot.

This is why Bregman makes the most sense in the minds of most, but reading the tea leaves it does not feel all that realistic. If Harris is looking for a bargain -- which he always is -- Kim's versatility to play wherever he's needed around the infield could prove the difference here.

Kim Could Benefit Tigers Offensively and Defensively

Jul 21, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39) (right) is tagged out at second base by San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim (7) trying to stretch a single into a double in the first inning at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

A year ago, Detroit was linked to have interest in Kim, but ultimately it didn't happen largely because of a pre-existing injury going into free agency, which forced him to miss a huge chunk of the season. A year later and now healthy, perhaps the versatile 30-year-old could make sense again.

Not only is Kim an elite defender wherever he's placed in the infield -- giving A.J. Hinch yet another movable chess piece -- but he also could provide exactly the kind of steady bat the Tigers need in the lineup.

With chase and walk rate numbers that rival some of the best players in the game, Kim might be the kind of regimented right-handed hitter who gets on base a ton that Detroit has been desperate for in recent years.

He also is likely coming at a very reasonable price for the value he brings when healthy into the lineup. As things keep heating up over the coming week, keep an eye on Kim as potentially the answer to the Tigers problems.

