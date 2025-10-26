Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Continues Insane Arizona Fall League Run
The Detroit Tigers' season ended earlier than anyone hoped would be the case, falling in Game 5 of the ALDS for the second straight year.
But despite that disappointment, there are major reasons to look forward to next season and beyond for this team. Not only do the Tigers have a young, ascending MLB roster which showed what it can be capable of at its peak, but they also have one of the best farm systems in the entire league and have several prospects who could make an impact as early as next year.
If one has a chance to be on the roster from the start, there's no secret that it's top prospect Kevin McGonigle. After an absurd season in the minor leagues across the High-A and Double-A affiliate levels, the organization sent McGonigle to the Arizona Fall League for continued development.
For as impressive as he's already been, McGonigle's best game yet may have came on Friday night.
McGonigle Dominated on Friday Night in Arizona Fall League
The 21-year-old finished by going 4-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored, two RBI and an impressive home run. But it's the way he put up these stats which was all the more eye-popping. On a 95 mph sinker, McGonigle turned it around with an exit velocity of 109 mph for what was described as his hardest hit ball so far in the 10 games he's played in the AFL.
Then, the home run he hit -- which was his second of the 10 games -- was downright absurd. He connected with a 99 mph sinker and crushed it over 420 feet to dead center field in the 10th inning. That ball left his bat at over 107 mph, as well.
In 10 games thus far in the Arizona Fall League, McGonigle has picked up right where he left off from the 2025 season. He's slashing .378/.500/.649 with two home runs and nine RBI, already putting up 14 hits that includes four doubles. This comes right on the heels of a campaign where he slashed an overall mark of .305/.408/.583 with 101 hits in 88 games, crushing 19 home runs and racking up 80 RBI.
McGonigle's AFL performance also backs up what president of baseball operations Scott Harris said last week when he stated McGonigle had essentially already locked up a spot in big league camp with the team, and if things keep going this way, real discussions will have to be had about an Opening Day roster spot.
The youngster will still have a lot to prove in order to make that a reality, but something that did not even seem remotely possible a year ago now is beginning to appear more and more likely.