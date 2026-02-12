Detroit Tigers Top Prospect is Biggest Name to Watch During Spring Training

The 2025 season was a big roller coaster for the Detroit Tigers. After leading the division for a big chunk of the season, they ended up losing it at the very end of the season, but still squeaked into the playoffs. They took Seattle to five games and gave them a run for their money, but ultimately lost in the Division Series again.

It was also an odd offseason for the Tigers. They didn't do anything to upgrade an offense that needed another bat, but they did bolster the rotation in a big way by bringing in Framber Valdez in free agency.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

A big reason for not hitting free agency to bring in an position players was because of the belief they have in the farm system. It was such a big factor that general manager Scott Harris mentioned it at his end of season press conference in 2025.

"I expect the players that posted dominant years in Double-A to factor into our big league team next year," he stated.

That could have included a number of prospects, including Max Clark and Josue Briceño, but it was mostly likely in reference to Kevin McGonigle, the number two prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

His presence looms so large that Alden Gonzalez of ESPN named the shortstop prospect as the Tigers' player to watch during spring training.

Could Kevin McGonigle Be the Missing Bat the Tigers Need?

Detroit Tigers prospect Kevin McGonigle. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McGonigle was widely considered a top 30 prospect in baseball before the 2025 season started. A teenage infielder with the ability to steal bases and a good approach at the plate, he had all the makings of a good major league infielder in a year or two. His subsequent season changed his trajectory completely.

In 88 games as a 20-year-old, McGonigle hit 31 doubles, 19 home runs, drove in 80 runs while stealing 10 bases and walking more than he struck out. He had an on-base percentage over .400 for the second year in a row, but what caused him to make such a big leap was the improved power.

The young shortstop already had to on-base skills and ability to hit for average, but his slugging percentage took a huge leap, going from .452 in 2024 to an astonishing .583 clip last year. He finished the season with an OPS of .991.

As if that season wasn't enough to be excited about, the former first round pick went to the AFL, where all of the games great prospects play, and crushed the ball there, too. In 19 games, he hit five doubles, two triples and 5 home runs on his way to a whopping 1.210 OPS.

Will McGonigle have the slugging ability of Bobby Witt Jr. or Pete Alonso right away in the big leagues? Probably not, but that's fine.

Last year, the two players with the most playing time at shortstop were Trey Sweeney (112 games) and Javier Báez (62 games). Sweeney had an OPS of .548 while Báez had a .680 mark.

At the very least, McGonigle could raise the floor of the lineup and position offensively. With his approach and contact skills, he looks ready to play in the majors sooner rather than later. He'll be a name to watch in spring to see if he makes the team.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

Recommended Articles