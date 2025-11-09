Tigers Star Prospects Near Top of American League Lineup for Fall Stars Game
The Detroit Tigers are coming off their second straight season of postseason exits prior to a World Series appearance. With that, they now have work to do to keep around their current talent, but also develop their future prospects. With some top players in their farm system nearly ready to make MLB debuts, it is clear that this team is going to be competitive for quite some time.
Two of the biggest names in that group are Kevin McGonigle and Max Anderson, who have both been outstanding in their playing time so far. This fall, they were each given the opportunity to play in the Arizona Fall League. Their high-level production has awarded them both a spot in the Fall Stars Game, the All-Star Game of sorts for those who were in the AFL.
Beyond just that, both players will be near the top of the lineup for the matchup on the American League Squad. McGonigle will be leading off, which is a well-deserved honor with how well he has done, and Anderson will be batting third, behind Braden Montgomery of the Chicago White Sox.
How Have These Two Players Performed in the Arizona Fall League?
McGonigle has seen quite a bit of playing time this fall, appearing in 17 games for Scottsdale. In that span, he slashed .385/.494/.754 with 20 runs, 19 RBI, three stolen bases, five home runs, 14 walks and 10 strikeouts. Additionally, his production in the field has been solid, with only two errors across 136.1 innings, both coming at the shortstop position. His third base work has been more consistent, picking up six putouts and 17 assists on 23 chances.
As for Anderson, he has had a little less playing time, appearing in 13 games, slashing .465/.631/.860 with 20 runs, 12 RBI, four home runs, a stolen base, 18 walks and nine strikeouts. His fielding has been eerily similar, with 68 innings at third base, he had five putouts, 13 assists, one double play turned and two errors.
In this game, with both being third base specialists throughout the fall, McGonigle will take the shortstop spot, and Anderson will play third base, so fans will have the opportunity to watch two top prospects from the organization on the same side of the infield, and in the same inning at the plate to start off the game. This will be an outstanding opportunity for both to cap off an outstanding fall and showcase their production against the best of the best in the minor leagues.