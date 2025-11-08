Tigers Scorching Top Prospect Beginning to Look Like Opening Day Roster Lock
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason with some real decisions to make regarding how aggressive they are going to be this winter.
Help is needed in order to get this team to where it wants to be in terms of contention in the American League. Where that help comes from -- whether it be free agency, the trade market or even from within -- is now the question.
Previously, the hope may have been for the Tigers to go and make a massive splash, but by the way the past several weeks have gone, it looks like the biggest move they could make is a potential promotion. As top prospect Kevin McGonigle continues to dominate the Arizona Fall League, it's worth asking the question whether or not he's becoming a lock for the Opening Day roster.
Could Tigers Promote McGonigle Before Season Begins?
In ordinary circumstances, this conversation would be a non-starter given the fact the 21-year-old has yet to even play a game at the Triple-A level. But the way McGonigle has performed over the last calendar year is anything but ordinary.
With the latest example out west, McGonigle has reached base safely in every AFL game, slashing a laughable .385/.494/.754 with five home runs and 19 RBI in just 17 games. That is on the heels of a season across High-A and Double-A in which he slashed .305/.408/.583 in 88 games with 19 home runs and 80 RBI.
It goes without saying that this is all contingent on how McGonigle handles himself at big league spring training. If he comes in and dominates there, too, then how could Detroit not give him a chance to be on the roster?
Where Would McGonigle Play for Tigers to Begin Season?
McGonigle would hardly be the first example to skip levels of the minor leagues entirely should he have a great spring. Cam Smith of the Houston Astros is a perfect example, playing just five games even at Double-A before being called up and having a solid rookie year.
McGonigle projects as a second baseman at the next level, and while it's possible Gleyber Torres accepts his qualifying offer, it's more likely he will be elsewhere. If things play out that way, McGonigle could slide right into second, and assuming there's no Alex Bregman type acquisition, Colt Keith would likely be the Opening Day third baseman. Depending on which version of Javier Baez shows up next season, there could also be room at shortstop eventually.
Regardless of the method, there are ways to get McGonigle into this lineup if he does enough to prove that he's ready. It seems like Detroit is going to give him that opportunity to showcase himself, and though it seemed impossible previously, the future superstar joining the team right out of the gate in 2026 is looking more and more likely by the day.