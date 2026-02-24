Tigers Slugger Gleyber Torres Discloses Reasons He Signed Back with Detroit

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason with fans hoping to see some major steps taken from a 2025 campaign which showed flashes of brilliance but did not end the way anyone wanted it to.

While the new faces coming in are always going to draw the most headlines, Detroit was able to retain some key pieces as well, and there may be no better example of this than second baseman Gleyber Torres.

After signing him to a one-year deal last winter, the Tigers extended Torres the qualifying offer this year which he accepted after gauging his market and realizing that the Motor City was where he wanted to be.

While speaking with Jason Beck of MLB.com, Torres talked about his decision to return to Detroit, how much he loves being here, whether the injury in the second half played a factor and the qualifying offer meaning a lot to him.

Torres Wanted to Keep Playing for Tigers After Second Half Injury

"We just looked [around] the free-agent market, we touched base with a couple teams, we just tried to see how everything is," Torres said. “"t was an easy choice to come back here. Last year was a really good year for me. I felt at home from the first day. I felt really good. I know the group. I know as an organization, they really want to compete. What happened last year showed us what we want in the future. They have a lot of opportunity to do a little bit better. Personally, I don't feel good with my second half from the injury. I was in pain and everything.

"I'm really, really proud the organization gave me the opportunity with the qualifying offer. I mean, it's not an easy offer, that type of money for one year. It's another year to prove myself, to get better and help the team."

If Torres can get back to the kind of form he was in over the first half that made him an All-Star for the third time in his career before battling through injury in the second half, this lineup will be getting a massive boost.

Clearly, he feels some loyalty to Detroit as well, which should always inspire some confidence that he is going to bring absolutely everything he has.

Torres Was Dominant in First Half for Tigers in 2025

Prior to the All-Star break, Torres slashed .281/.387/.425 over 84 games, leading the team in walks and was second on the team in hits as well as third in RBI. His presence offered a massive boost to a Detroit lineup which was in need of one, and he really was the perfect fit for the infield.

The overall numbers were not as impressive due to a late decline on account of his sports hernia injury that required offseason surgery, however Torres was still nearly a 3.0 bWAR player in what was a resurgent campaign for the veteran.

Quickly becoming a fan favorite, the 29-year-old is one of the most important players for the Tigers this season. If he can find his form from the first half, the ceiling for this lineup is way higher than if his struggles from the second half are indicative of what he is in 2026.

He wants to be here however, and that fact alone should assure fans welcome him back healthy with open arms.