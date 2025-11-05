Tigers Reportedly Hire Coaches Anthony Sanders, Cody Asche From Orioles
The Detroit Tigers have made some substantial moves during the offseason, and it doesn't look like they're done quite yet.
Although the Tigers were far from the bottom of the totem pole in terms of performance in the Major Leagues this past season, there is always room for improvement. Detroit finished the year with an overall record of 85-75, but with adjustments made, they could put themselves into a more secure postseason position next year after finally winning the division.
In an effort to get the ball rolling and build momentum, the Tigers reportedly made some new, and rather drastic, changes to their coaching staff. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the latest addition is that of Anthony Sanders, who will be serving as their new first-base coach. This is yet another coach to make the jump from the Baltimore Orioles to Detroit. Cody Asche also made headlines after it was reported that he'd be acting as the Tigers' new assistant hitting coach.
Tigers' Latest Additions to Coaching Staff
Sanders will be stepping up in place of Anthony Iapoce, who announced his departure in October. That change immediately shook things up within the coaching staff under manager A.J. Hinch, who has tried to keep things steady under his leadership during his tenure.
Iapoce leaving was the first coaching staff change for Detroit in two years. Because of that, Sanders will have some big shoes to fill as the Tigers look to take things to the next level. As for Asche, he will be replacing Keith Beauregard, who was with Detroit for three seasons.
As Hinch stated during his end-of-the-season press conference, per Cody Stavenhagen and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic (subscription required), "We wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't debrief about our entire group, but I am really proud of this group of coaches and the culture we've created and the work that goes in to get the players ready."
Although they've maintained the same staff members for quite some time, change is inevitable, and sometimes, it is needed. This is a new opportunity for the Tigers to revamp and place themselves in an even better position for their 2026 campaign.
Major changes have come to Detroit, and hopefully they are ones that will help them get over the final hump that is the ALDS, the spot where they have been elminated each of the past two years.