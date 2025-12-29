Tigers Lack of Interest in Top Free Agent Target is Flat Out Embarrassing

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with fans ready for them to take a big time swing on a star free agent for what would be the first time in a very long time.

As expected to be the case, the focus has largely been on pitching rather than hitting, even though it was the offense crumbling which really was the ultimate downfall in October. Make no mistake, arms were needed, but Detroit is clearly missing a piece or two in the lineup as well.

Understandably, the Tigers were linked the entire period leading up to free agency to Alex Bregman after finishing second on him a year ago, and still having a huge need at third base. This time around though, things have felt different, and the interest has been virtually non-existent from Detroit's end.

Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required) confirmed what was reported earlier this month, in that the organization has been lukewarm at best on Bregman, and to this point, have not really pursued. While this is not completely shocking, it is an absolute embarrassment on the part of Scott Harris and ownership.

Tigers Have No Real Reason Not to Pursue Bregman

Alex Bregman fields position against Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, May 14, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems to be the consensus that Detroit is either not interested at all on Bregman this time around or is waiting out his market to be the final team standing with a multi-year offer here next month.

This is certainly not shocking given the organization's hesitation to spend, but it certainly does not make a whole lot of sense. There may be an element here that he did not want to come last year, so why would he this year, but from the Tigers' perspective, the same hole exists.

Detroit still has one of the worst third base situations in baseball. They are still in desperate need of a right-handed bat who gets on base at a high level. Finally, the Tigers are still a young team looking for another leader to help them take the next step.

And one year later, Bregman is still the perfect fit to solve all of these issues. So besides money, why are they not pursuing?

Tigers Lack of Bregman Urgency Shows Satisfaction with Mediocrity

Detroit Tigers owner Christopher Ilitch speaks at a press conference at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit has shown clearly over the last two years that it is very much on the cusp of competing for a championship, which conventional logic would suggest is now the time to strike and add talent.

This would be the mindset of an organization who sees winning a championship as the highest priority, something which clearly is just not the case with the Tigers and team owner Chris Ilitch.

Detroit is just as concerned with making a savvy financial move with regard to Bregman as they are with actually landing him, which tells you everything you need to know.

Unless Ilitch and Harris are living under a rock, it is apparent in 2025 that championship teams are spending money at a higher rate than ever. If the Tigers want to be a championship team, it's time to open up the checkbook, whether it's on Bregman or someone else.

Any other method is just a reinforcement of exactly what the fans think: that Ilitch is not serious about bringing a World Series back to Detroit.

