Tigers Insider Gives Brutal Update on Possible Debut Date for Top Prospect

The Detroit Tigers entered camp with eyes across what is all of the sudden a very exciting roster, however there is one name who fans are more eager to see than anyone else.

Following his historic 2025 season, Detroit invited top prospect Kevin McGonigle to spring training, and opinions have varied on his chances of making the roster or not. Given that he has not even had a single at-bat at the Triple-A level, conventional wisdom suggests the Tigers taking their time.

However, with McGonigle taking tons of reps with the big league infield during Sunday's workout, many are wondering if he does really have a chance. While the door has not been shut by the team on the youngster breaking camp with the team, it still feels like a long shot.

Even after the Sunday workout, team insider Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press (subscription required) poured some cold water on the idea of McGonigle on the Opening Day roster, and even revealed his belief that it could be a whole lot longer than that.

Tigers May Not Promote McGonigle Until Late Summer

"Don't be surprised if McGonigle returns to Double-A or opens in Triple-A Toledo," Petzold wrote. "The Tigers believe he needs further preparation – particularly on defense – before advancing to the highest level, with an emphasis on reps at each minor-league rank as part of his development path. There's even a chance he doesn't make his MLB debut until mid-August, which would preserve his rookie eligibility for 2027."

Though it would be understandable for Detroit to exercise caution with a top prospect like McGonigle, him not being with the team until August would certainly be a disappointing result for fans who are ready to see him right away.

The team elected not to pursue infield help this winter largely due to the steps McGonigle has taken over the last year, so one would think he would be part of the plan for 2026.

Tigers Can't Afford to Be Overly Cautious with McGonigle

To this point, Detroit has made moves with the idea that 2026 may be their best chance to win a championship due to the closing Tarik Skubal window, but they still have a fairly significant hole on the left side of the infield.

Not allowing McGonigle to fill it -- if he is indeed ready -- would be borderline malpractice. Now, of course the 21-year-old may be a little bit overwhelmed by spring training competition, in which case obviously there is no rush.

However, if he keeps hitting at the absurd rate of the last calendar year, keeping him in the minor leagues all the way until August would be an absolutely dreadful strategy for a team who wants to win now. Once games start this spring, fans will have a better idea.

