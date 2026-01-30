Tigers Rising Superstar Prospect Could Be Key to Rounding Deep Lineup

Going into the offseason, the Detroit Tigers were evaluating everything after a stunning Game 5 loss to the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series in 15 innings. However, they have some decisions to make in terms of their future.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

There is still no extension between left-handed ace Tarik Skubal and the club. It remains highly unlikely that they trade him and they plan on going into the 2026 season reloaded for another run in the American League Central Division and a deeper postseason run.

There have been no major moves made with the everyday lineup, with Gleyber Torres re-signing with his qualifying offer. As far as filling in holes, there is one where rising prospect Kevin McGonigle could fill a void at shortstop and fill out a lineup that can be a potent one again.

Tigers Prospect Kevin McGonigle Key to Detroit's 2026 Season To Lengthen out Lineup

Kevin McGonigle | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted each team's lineups for the 2026 season on Opening Day, and he believes that prospect Kevin McGonigle is one of the keys for the upcoming season. Here is Reuter's predicted lineup for the Tigers.

3B Colt Keith

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Kerry Carpenter

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

RF Wenceel Pérez

C Dillon Dingler

SS Kevin McGonigle

CF Parker Meadows

"After hitting .362/.500/.710 with 12 extra-base hits in 90 plate appearances to win Arizona Fall League MVP honors, Kevin McGonigle will get a long look for the starting shortstop job. Javier Báez, Zach McKinstry and Trey Sweeney are also options, but none of them are going to stand in the way of arguably the No. 1 prospect in baseball if he looks ready this spring,'' wrote Reuter.

This is a lineup that is really undergoing many changes this offseason. Detroit was reportedly in the mix for free agent third baseman Alex Bregman before he signed with the Chicago Cubs. That allows Cole Keith to return to the hot corner, but according to Reuter, all eyes in spring training will be on McGonigle. If he is ready, which Reuter thinks he is, then he'll begin the season in the majors.

There are going to be many decisions that will be facing manager A.J. Hinch and his staff when spring training begins and McGonigle will be at the center of those decisions. If he is ready to make the jump to be an everyday shortstop, then keeping him beyond spring training is the decision to make. Detroit is primed for another long run in 2026 and McGonigle is well-positioned to be a part of that run.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Tigers On SI