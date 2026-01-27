Where Tigers’ Gleyber Torres Ranks Among MLB Second Basemen for 2026

The Detroit Tigers went out and signed first-time free agent Gleyber Torres for one year in 2025. After spending his entire career with the New York Yankees, Torres ventured out to the Tigers and established himself as a valuable bat in a lineup that desperately needed a veteran presence.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

In his first season in Detroit, Torres became an All-Star, hitting .256 at the plate with 16 home runs and an OPS of .745. Not to mention, he played well in the field, with a .990 fielding percentage, after leading the American League in errors committed for two consecutive seasons before joining the Tigers.

Following 2025, in which he helped the Tigers return to the playoffs, Torres has jumped a few spots in MLB Network's Top 10 2B rankings for the upcoming campaign.

Where Gleyber Ranks

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) prepares to turn a double play. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

After ranking as the 10th-best second baseman entering the 2025 campaign, going into 2026, Torres ranks as the seventh-best second baseman in the MLB, besting Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers, Brandon Lowe of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Xavier Edwards of the Miami Marlins.

This is Torres' fifth time cracking the Top 10 for the second baseman position, proving his worth and solidifying that the Tigers made the right move in acquiring him. Torres enjoyed his time in Detroit so much last season that he opted to return on the one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer made.

"Torres is going into his age-29 season, he's a good at-bat, has good plate discipline and makes good contact," MLB Network reported. "Among second basemen, only Ketel Marte last year had a higher XWOBA, that's expected weighted on-base, than Gleyber Torres."

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Near the end of the season, it was reported that Torres was playing through a sports hernia, which he underwent surgery to have repaired. It's likely that if this injury didn't happen, Torres could be playing elsewhere for 2026, making this another prove-it year for the three-time All-Star.

He is expected to be ready to go for spring training in a couple of weeks and to be slotted in as the everyday second baseman. Depending on how the season unfolds for both Torres and the Tigers, he could be a trade candidate should Detroit take a massive step back after their two playoff seasons.

The return of Torres to Detroit should have fans confident, as at times he looked to be the most professional hitter on the team. So long as he returns to his first-half self, Torres will help the Tigers succeed again in 2026.

Don't miss out on any news or analysis. Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!

More Tigers News