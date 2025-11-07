Tigers Should Attempt Potential Splash Free Agent Signing of Veteran Closer
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason hungry to make some real improvements after coming within a game of their first ALCS appearance in over a decade this October.
In order to get to where they did, though, the Tigers had to survive a late-season collapse, which saw them hand the division over to the Cleveland Guardians despite a double-digit lead for large chunks of the season. One of the main reasons for that was a bullpen that just could not get enough outs down the stretch.
Outside of Will Vest, Detroit just did not have a reliable go-to late in games, and this will be one of the focuses of the offseason. If they want to sign one of the more decorated closers in the game today and move Vest into a regular setup role, Los Angeles Angels shutdown man Kenley Jansen could be the answer.
Tigers Should Look Into Possible Deal for Kenley Jansen
Detroit's offseason approach with the bullpen entirely depends on what role they see Vest in moving forward. If they feel he's their closer, then someone like Jansen might not make a whole lot of sense. However, if they have just been using Vest at the end of games out of need, adding Jansen would be a savvy move.
In 2025 at the age of 37, Jansen rebounded from a rough start to the year for what ended up being one of the best seasons of his entire career. The veteran posted a 2.59 ERA and 0.949 WHIP with his best walk rate since 2018 and a very impressive 2.4 bWAR over 62 appearances made.
Bringing in a true closer like Jansen -- who recorded 29 saves on a bad Los Angeles team -- gives the flexibility to use Vest in whatever setup role A.J. Hinch sees fit, which in turn raises the overall ceiling of the bullpen. Most importantly, it would be cost-effective as well.
Jansen Would Not Cost Tigers Huge Commitment
There's nothing Detroit loves more than a one-year deal, and at this stage of his career, despite the stellar 2025 season, that's what Jansen is probably still looking at. After playing for the Angels on a one-year deal worth $10 million, it's safe to say that something similar or perhaps a bit more expensive is what he will be looking at.
Considering the Tigers just paid Tommy Kahnle nearly $8 million to actively detract from the bullpen, north of $10 million should not be something Scott Harris turns his nose up at.
If Detroit cannot come to terms to keep Kyle Finnegan in the fold and have to turn their focus to the open market, someone like Jansen is absolutely worth keeping an eye on here and could prove to be a perfect fit.
The Tigers need help in the bullpen, and someone who has the resume and decorated career that Jansen does while also proving he can still perform at the highest level would be a wonderful addition to the staff.