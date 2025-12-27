Tigers Linked to Surprising Underrated Free Agent Outfielder to Bolster Lineup

The Detroit Tigers entered the winter with a couple of clear needs in the way of upgrades, and they were upfront about most of those upgrades coming for the pitching staff rather than the lineup.

After acquiring Kenley Jansen, keeping Kyle Finnegan and taking the chance on Drew Anderson though, things are in a much better place there than they were just a couple of months ago.

A lineup which failed Detroit both in September and October remains largely the same however, and if things ended this way, most fans would be upset with the offseason overall.

The interest in Alex Bregman from the Tigers' end has been virtually impossible to gauge, and though they still could make something happen there, for now Scott Harris seems determined to take a pass.

For as big of a weakness as third base is though, the need of another outfielder to boost the profile out there seems critical as well. Detroit would love an offensive upgrade to the struggling Parker Meadows, who despite an elite glove was a liability with the bat in his hands this season.

In a dream world the Tigers would be going after the likes of Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, but that is almost certainly not going to happen. One name who has not been talked about a ton but could make a lot of sense though is Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Harrison Bader. Christopher Kline of FanSided linked Bader to Detroit as someone who could save a disappointing offseason for Detroit.

Tigers Connected to Possible Splash Deal for Harrison Bader

"The Detroit Tigers need a bit of oomph in their lineup, and while Harrison Bader's production tends to fluctuate wildly year to year, he was sensational in 2025," Kline wrote. "He'd effectively replace Parker Meadows as the everyday center fielder, offering comparable value as a defender and a baserunner with substantially more upside as a hitter."

Kline pointed out that if the market is for a multi-year deal for Bader, perhaps it's not the best fit. However, the shorter term prove it agreements Detroit has made a habit of signing could be in play, and this is where the Tigers should strike.

Last season -- especially the second half after being traded to Philadelphia -- was a career season for the 31-year-old, and if Detroit believes it is an accurate representation of what he is moving forward, they should be all over him.

Tigers Would Benefit Immensely from What Bader Brought This Year

Bader's overall numbers this past season -- a 3.9 bWAR over 146 games with 17 home runs and 54 RBI -- were very good, but with the Phillies he was on another level.

The veteran journeyman slashed .305/.361/.463 to account for a 1.3 bWAR over just 50 total games, helping Philadelphia lock up the NL East and shore themselves up as World Series contenders. Having someone like that -- a steady right-handed bat with major offensive upside -- would have done wonders for Detroit down the stretch.

Given that Bader has not yet signed, it's safe to say the price is not going to be out of hand as the market develops slowly. If he does not get the kind of offer he's looking for, the Tigers should absolutely swoop in here to make a late push.

