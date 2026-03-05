Tigers Get Unsurprising Label Ahead of Pivotal 2026 Season

Going into the 2026 season, there are still questions surrounding the Detroit Tigers. Most of it surrounds ace pitcher Tarik Skubal and his contract. Is this going to be the left-hander's last season with the Tigers? Is Detroit's front office going to trade him by the deadline? Will there be an extension reached at some point? It feels like those answers are a long way off.

As far as the 2026 season goes, one thing is clear: Detroit is all-in in trying to win the World Series. Moves made by the front office in terms of signings point toward that. Is that because this could be Skubal's final season with the Tigers? Again, that question is months away from being answered.

However, the offseason moves tell everyone that it's World Series or bust for Detroit. Anything less could be considered a disappointment. Mike Petriello of MLB.com placed each team into one of nine tiers heading into the 2026 campaign and his for Detroit was an expected one.

Tigers Placed in Expected Tier for 2026 Season

Tarik Skubal | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Petriello placed the Tigers in the "World Series ring or bust" tier. Joining them were the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners from the American League. Joining Detroit from the National League were the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs. It should be noted that the Los Angeles Dodgers were placed all by themselves in the "History is in sight" tier all by themselves.

"The Tigers signed a big-ticket, free-agent starter in Framber Valdez and welcomed back franchise legend Justin Verlander while preparing for the arrival of their top prospect, shortstop Kevin McGonigle.

While the impending free agency of ace Tarik Skubal will dominate the season's conversation, it also adds a bit of a not tomorrow, today feel to this season. Getting to the ALDS, as they did last season before falling to Seattle, won't be enough,'' Petriello wrote.

There are a couple of ways that you could look at the Valdez signing. You could look at it as the Tigers loading up with pitching at the top of the rotation for a deep October run. It could also be looked at as Valdez being Skubal's replacement beyond this year. Regardless, if they remain healthy, they can be one of the top 1-2 punches in the AL in the playoffs. Bringing back Verlander adds veteran depth to a team that has built a deep rotation.

If McGonigle can lock down the shortstop position, that will go a long way toward giving manager A.J. Hinch a deeper lineup. Things have togo right over a 162-game regular-season, but nobody will deny that it is indeed a World Series ring or bust for the Tigers this season.