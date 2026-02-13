Tigers Third Baseman Cracks Top 15 in New MLB Rankings

The Detroit Tigers took their time picking up speed in free agency this offseason. However, after signing Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, they've gained a significant amount of momentum in a short period of time.

Between Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, Valdez and now Verlander, the Tigers have a formidable starting rotation. But their potential doesn't end there—it extends into positions around the diamond.

According to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Detroit also has some promise coming from its hot corner. At just 24 years old, infielder Colt Keith is on the rise, so much so that Reuter has placed him at No. 14 among third basemen in his latest MLB preseason rankings. He sits just above Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies at No. 15, but just below Brendan Donovan of the Seattle Mariners at No. 13.

Keith is poised for a banner year, and it's looking like that will take place at the hot corner during his 2026 campaign.

Keith Needs To Settle Into His Role at Third Base

Detroit Tigers infielder Colt Keith and outfielder Max Clark | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers picked Keith 132nd overall in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft, and he made his debut with the ballclub a few years later in May 2024. During his rookie season, he slashed .260/.309/.380 with a .689 OPS and 13 home runs through 148 games.

In his 2025 campaign, he saw more improvements, wrapping up the year slashing .256/.333/.413 with a .746 OPS and 13 homers through 137 games. Now, this certainly wasn't the most jaw-dropping slashline ever held by a young gun, but his consistent improvements have been noticeable, and that alone is enough to keep Detroit happy.

Keith has spent time playing around the diamond, plugging gaps at first, second and third base, and serving as a designated hitter. Now, he could be granted the opportunity to focus on the hot corner this year and have a breakout season.

He's far from a liability at third base, and he's answered to the Tigers' needs. He's reliable at the plate, and his defensive abilities are apparent; he needs the chance to settle into a role and continue proving himself.

This is a budding infielder who comes with an undeniable amount of talent and potential. Although Reuter ranked him at No. 14 in his preseason rankings, if he can continue ramping up his momentum, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rise in the next set of rankings.

