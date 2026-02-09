One Massive Advantage Tigers Get With Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez

Spring training is around the corner, and expectations are high for the Detroit Tigers in 2026. After a disappointing outcome at the end of the regular season, the Tigers defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the wildcard round and fell to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS.

Detroit had been relatively quiet this offseason before landing a splash hit, signing star pitcher Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million deal. A slow-moving market for the veteran lefty finally ended with a short-term contract with the Tigers.

Scott Harris has prioritized pitching over offense this winter, and it's clear Detroit has one of the best starting rotations in baseball.

Valdez and Skubal Present Huge Advantage in October

It may sound presumptuous to be thinking about October baseball when spring training hasn't even started yet. However, the move for Valdez signals a desire to win now, and playing postseason baseball is the current standard for the Tigers.

Assuming Detroit gets to the playoffs, they will have a dynamic duo to pitch in games one and two. Valdez and Tarik Skubal can get through seven innings with ease, and with a strong backend of the bullpen, runs will be hard to come by against the Tigers.

Detroit re-signed reliever Kyle Finnegan and brought in legendary closer Kenley Jansen. Pairing them with Will Vest gives manager A.J. Hinch plenty of options to consider when closing out a game. It's also helpful during the regular season, as these two starting pitchers can give their team a chance to win each time they take the mound.

Can the Tigers Become a Legitimate A.L. Contender?

Of course, the offense has to be able to carry its weight. After the All-Star break, the Tigers limped into the playoffs and had to rely on timely hitting to get by Cleveland. Plenty of capable bats were available this offseason, but Harris wasn't able to land them.

It's clear that the front office feels the answer to their second-half offensive woes lies within. Regardless, the bats have to improve if Detroit is going to be a serious contender. They have the pitching to back it up.

What makes this Skubal and Valdez pairing so unique is their approach on the mound. While they both generate a lot of strikeouts, Skubal's high velocity and movement generate a high whiff rate and weak contact. Valdez is one of the best in the league at inducing groundballs, ranking in the 97th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

This duo will be a fun watch for Tigers' fans. The window to compete is wide open, and anything short of a deep playoff run would be a disappointment.

