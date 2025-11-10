Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Impresses During AFL Fall Stars Game
The Detroit Tigers are going to have a huge decision on their hands during the spring.
President of baseball operations Scott Harris has already stated that star prospects like Kevin McGonigle are going to make their MLB debuts in 2026 at some point. But there's a good chance some of them push for an Opening Day roster spot, and if anyone is going to potentially accomplish that, then it's going to be McGonigle.
The top-ranked prospect in the Tigers' pipeline, who is also ranked second in the sport, put together an incredible season in 2025. Not only did the 21-year-old dominate with a .305/.408/.583 slash line across the Single-A, High-A and Double-A levels, but he also mashed 12 home runs in 46 games with Double-A Erie.
McGonigle kept up his elite performance at the Arizona Fall League, and it earned him a selection to the 2025 AFL Fall Stars Game where he once again turned heads as a top performer, according to MLB Pipeline.
Kevin McGonigle Named One of Top Performers From AFL Fall Stars Game
What has drawn the most attention is McGonigle's bat. However, that was not the case on Sunday, as he showcased his entire game despite going 0-for-2 with a walk. And that walk turned into a run for the American League, as he also flashed his speed by getting to second on a wild pitch, then to third on a sacrifice fly and then home on a grounder.
But it was one defensive play that was the most eye-catching thing McGonigle did during the Fall Stars Game. Playing at shortstop, he rushed over to barehand a ball that had bounced off the glove of the pitcher and threw the runner out at first.
His performance throughout this showcase circuit and during the Fall Stars Game shows how well-rounded of a player he is at the age of 21. While he didn't have it with his bat -- which is his calling card -- he still impacted the game with his defense and speed.
Detroit has to be hoping McGonigle can carry over what he did in 2025 to next year. With Gleyber Torres now a free agent, there is an opening in the infield. McGonigle will have an opportunity during the spring to prove he should be in the mix for not just a roster spot, but a starting role with the Tigers in 2026.
If he continues to play the way he did this year and throughout the Arizona Fall League, then Detroit might have no other option but to find a spot for him.