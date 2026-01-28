Top Tigers Prospect Ranked Among MLB Contract Extension Candidates

These days, when it comes to long-term extensions and the Detroit Tigers, there's really only one name that comes to mind. Unfortunately, on CBS Sports' recent list of 10 MLB players who could sign long-term contract extensions this spring, Tarik Skubal's name is only mentioned as a player who is unlikely to extend his deal.

The list, however, does identify one Tiger who could lock in with the organization for years to come: Kevin McGonigle.

Why a Long-Term Extension Makes Sense for McGonigle

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

McGonigle, who is still only 21 years of age, has yet to make his MLB debut, making any potential extension risky. But he isn't your average prospect, ranking second on MLB Pipeline's top prospects list for 2026. He has even been pegged to win the AL Rookie of the Year award this season.

The hype surrounding McGonigle comes after a season in which he worked his way through three levels of Detroit's minor league system, landing with the AA Erie SeaWolves where he hit 12 home runs and sported a .919 OPS in 46 games. This past fall, he slashed .362/.500/.710 to dominate Arizona Fall League pitching and win the AFL MVP award.

With only 46 games of experience above A-ball, McGonigle may still need some time to crack a crowded Tigers' infield that also includes the likes of Zach McKinstry, Javier Baez and Colt Keith, but the Philadelphia native could make it difficult for the organization to keep him away from the majors if he continues to mash minor league pitching and showcase his positional versatility.

Detroit knows, first-hand, how good the 2023 first-round draft pick (37th overall) can be, which is why an early extension could be in play. The club may wish to gamble that getting a long-term deal in place - and, in doing so, buying out his many cost-controlled seasons - is still the most cost-effective approach to holding onto a player likely to demand a significantly higher salary as he develops into a star.

After all, while long-term extensions before major league debuts are rare, there is some recent precedent here - including within the Tigers' organization.

In recent years, we have seen a number of young prospects sign multi-year extensions prior to their first big league game. It seems to have paid off with the likes of 2024 Rookie of the Year candidate Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) and All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (signed by the Chicago White Sox, now with the New York Mets), but failed prospects like Scott Kingery (Philadelphia Phillies) and Jon Singleton (Houston Astros) illustrate the risks involved.

The jury is still out when it comes to Detroit's six-year, $28.6 million contract extension with Keith, signed prior to his 2024 debut with the club.

The 24-year-old infielder has been a mainstay in the Tigers' lineup over the past two seasons, seeing action in 285 games primarily at second base but also earning playing time at first and DH.

Offensively, Keith has shown decent power (13 home runs in each of his two seasons) and an improved ability to get on base (.333 OBP in 2025, up from .309 in 2024), but there remains hope that he can develop into a more dangerous hitter.

McGonigle likely boasts a higher ceiling than his fellow Detroit infielder, but assumes much of the same risk when it comes to being locked up long-term before debuting. And yet, for a Tigers' franchise that looks to be on the precipice of losing Skubal, it might very well be a risk worth taking.

Recommended Articles