Tigers Top Prospect Not Included in Latest Round of Spring Training Roster Cuts

The Detroit Tigers went into spring training with the focus on one player from the fanbase, and he has not disappointed yet.

Top prospect Kevin McGonigle is under as bright a spotlight as any Detroit youngster has been in some time, and he is doing nothing but hitting at a high level and looks like he may be big league ready.

Given that he entered camp unlikely to have a real chance at cracking the roster out of the gate and now seems to be maybe on the cusp, McGonigle is in a heck of a spot. The latest move from the Tigers indicated just how strong his standing might be with 17 days until Opening Day.

According to an announcement from the team, several top prospects including Hao-Yu Lee and Eduardo Valencia were optioned back to Triple-A Toledo while Thayron Liranzo was returned to Double-A Erie and Max Clark sent to minor league camp. Not included in those names? McGonigle.

McGonigle Continues Push with Tigers for Big League Debut

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

After nine spring training games, McGonigle has slashed an incredible .353/.476/.588 through 21 plate appearances, and this does not even count his dominant showing in the exhibition game against the Dominican Republic.

He looks as big league ready as any prospect to come through the system in a long time, and to this point, there have not been major hiccups this spring. While the expectation was for him to come to camp, get some experience, and return to the minor leagues until the middle of the season, McGonigle's play has been strong enough to change things.

Clearly, the organization sees things the same way.

How Likely is McGonigle Now to Make Tigers Roster

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this stage, it's beginning to feel like McGonigle has a better than 50/50 chance of cracking the Opening Day roster. With a major transaction day that did not include him, obviously, Detroit at the very least is giving him the chance to prove it.

Learning in Double-A and Triple-A may not do much at this point for a hitter of the 21-year-old's caliber, and while he clearly can help the team win, joining the big league roster now may also be the best thing for his long-term development.

Barring a major stumble over the next two weeks, things are certainly trending towards McGonigle being on the Tigers Opening Day roster. If he can finish the job and make the team, this will be the most exciting start of a Detroit season in some time.