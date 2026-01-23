Tigers Should Move Expensive Contract to Make Way for Kevin McGonigle

The Detroit Tigers have been noticeably quiet this offseason when it comes to improving the offense. They've prioritized the bullpen, re-signing Kyle Finnegan and acquiring veteran closer Kenley Jansen. Starting pitcher Drew Anderson was the other external free agent the Tigers brought in.

For a team with considerable financial flexibility, fans have been disappointed with the lack of urgency to improve the roster. In fact, Detroit has been in the news cycle for all the wrong reasons. A trade surrounding Tarik Skubal has been at the forefront all offseason, but it seems unlikely a trade of that magnitude will materialize.

As the 2026 season is approaching, there is one contract the Tigers should try to move off their books.

Javier Baez Listed as Most Overpaid Shortstop

In an article by Kerry Miller of bleacherreport.com, he listed Javier Baez's contract as the most overpaid at one of baseball's most coveted positions. Baez signed a six-year, $140 million contract with Detroit in 2021.

In his four seasons with the Tigers, Baez's performance has not met expectations. He is slashing .229/.267/.359 with 44 home runs since joining Detroit. Baez finally turned a corner in the first half of the 2025 season, earning an All-Star nod and finally looking like the player Tigers fans were promised.

However, like many Detroit hitters, Baez struggled in the back half, finishing with a .535 OPS over the last 81 games. He did perform well at the plate in their postseason run. Miller writes, "...this salary will become all sorts of problematic again, particularly when taken in conjunction with Gleyber Torres' $22.0235M, Jack Flaherty's $17.5M and the possible $32M for Tarik Skubal..."

Could the Tigers Trade Baez to Pave Way for Kevin McGonigle?

It would likely be difficult to find a trade suitor for Baez. He's an aging veteran whose struggles at the plate are well-documented. However, with star prospect Kevin McGonigle waiting in the wings, the Tigers will have to make a decision.

Detroit can utilize an infield of Spencer Torkelson at first, Torres at second, Baez at shortstop, and Zack McKinstry at third base. While there hasn't been confirmed trade speculation, that doesn't mean a Baez trade is off the table.

The Tigers' offense underperformed in the second half of the season, and if those struggles continue, a shakeup is necessary. Detroit can only keep McGonigle waiting for so long, which means the clock is ticking for Baez. The Tigers have a deep farm system, and if they aren't gonna use those prospects in a trade, they'll be called up soon enough.

