Which Players Will Make the Detroit Tigers Roster — And Which Won’t

Spring training brings opportunities for players to dust off and get ready for the season. For the seasoned veterans, it serves as a time to hone their skills and prepare for the upcoming season. For others, it is their chance to earn a spot on the MLB roster.

The Detroit Tigers are entering the final weeks of camp, and there are several roster questions still facing the team.

Entering the 2026 campaign, the Tigers have high expectations after last season’s dramatic run that nearly slipped away, but was still impressive on many levels. Now the team is back to the drawing board, deciding on the perfect mix to compete in the American League Central.

The Tigers Core That’s Locked In

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While not every position is a lock, there are some who have players who are nearly guaranteed to be a part of Detroit’s Opening Day roster.

Outfielder Riley Green is the centerpiece of the offense and there is no question at first base - Spencer Torkelson. While we know where he will jog out to on defense, Torkelson will also anchor the middle of the lineup on offense.

In the infield, Colt Keith has established himself as one of the team’s most important young players. On the opposite end of the youth spectrum, 33-year-old Javier Baez will be the veteran providing stability at shortstop.

Framber Valdez Changes the Rotation

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Certainly, the biggest news in the offseason for Detroit was the addition of Framber Valdez to strengthen the rotation.

Valdez immediately slots in right behind the Tigers superstar ace Tarik Skubal. This gives the team a one-two punch and really put an exclamation point on the fact that the front office believes that this team is ready to compete right now.

Behind them, veteran Jack Flaherty will continue to play a major role. He is capable of handling high-inning totals and strong performances for the team.

Justin Verlander will bring leadership and postseason experience to a talent-loaded rotation. The 43-year-old right-hander still brings a commanding presence to the mound and adds stability to the Tigers’ pitching plans.

Rounding out the crew for the mound will be Casey Mize. While he has struggled in spring training, he will turn things around and get his mechanics worked out. As Matthew Postins reported for Detroit Tigers On SI, Mize has recognized the issue and will need a few weeks to get it straightened out.

Three Players Fighting for the Final Roster Spots

Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While much of the roster is likely set, there are still a few players who are battling for their place on the team.

Infielder Jace Jung is an intriguing case. He has shown flashes of brilliance on offense, but he may not be ready for a full-time role in the majors. Starting him in Triple-A and allowing him time to develop his game is likely the more beneficial move in the long-run for the Tigers.

Outfielder Wenceel Perez has so much to offer the team, but will find himself back at Triple-A when Opening Day rolls around. His speed and ability to play multiple positions make him a strong candidate for a bench role.

There will also likely be a difficult decision when it comes to Parker Meadows. He has struggled at the plate in spring training, slashing .147/.237/.176 with a .413 OPS in 34 at-bats. His abilities in the outfield, though, have made him a young outfielder to watch, and one that may make the team if he can get his batting on track.