How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Rangers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers managed to salvage a 5-2 win on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves and avoided the sweep. Framber Valdez turned in a solid start, racking up eight strikeouts, but reliever Drew Anderson got the win with two scoreless innings.

The offense accumulated 12 hits, but four players (Gleyber Torres, Colt Keith, Spencer Torkelson, and Matt Vierling) had multi-hit efforts. The Tigers once again return to a .500 record at 16-16 heading into the weekend.

They'll welcome the Texas Rangers (15-16), who lost two out of three to the New York Yankees at home in their previous series. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws a pitch. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310 AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.35 ERA) vs. Tigers: Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.33 ERA)

Flaherty struggled immensely in his previous start on April 25th against the Cincinnati Reds. After striking out the first batter of the game, Flaherty allowed two straight walks before back-to-back home runs from Sal Stewart and Nathaniel Lowe put him in a hole early.

The veteran righty lasted just two innings and surrendered five hits, six earned runs, two walks, and struck out four. His biggest issue has been command. Flaherty has walked 22 batters and hit four this season. If he can get ahead early, that could bode well. The Rangers' offense has struggled with runners in scoring position, but they could get a boost as outfielder Wyatt Langford may return to the lineup on Saturday.

Gore is in his first season in Texas, after he was acquired in a massive trade with the Washington Nationals this offseason. Like Flaherty, Gore is susceptible to command issues, but he can rack up strikeouts in a flurry. He's recorded 7+ punch-outs in four of his six starts. Gore has been hit-or-miss this season, so Detroit's offense may want to attack early.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez reacts after hitting a solo home run. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Zach McKinstry (left hip abdominal inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Casey Mize (mild right adductor strain), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)