How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs Guardians: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers haven't been playing great baseball. They suffered their fourth consecutive series loss after a 4-1 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. The offensive struggles have been a common theme during this slide.

Detroit managed just five total runs last weekend. The pitching staff held up, but the offense couldn't get the big hit in the final two games. The Tigers now sit with a disappointing 20-27 record and are tied for last place in the American League Central. However, they are getting some arms back as Casey Mize and Will Vest rejoined the team this weekend.

They'll host their division rival, the Cleveland Guardians, for a four-game series. The Guardians (26-22) are coming off a series win over the Cincinnati Reds. Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez pitches. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: FS1 (National) or Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Pitching Matchup

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (2-4, 5.60 ERA) vs. Tigers: Framber Valdez (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

Valdez will be making his second start since his five-game suspension. In his previous outing, he threw 6.2 innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs, and seven strikeouts. Valdez's first season with the Tigers has been feast or famine.

In six of his eight starts, the veteran lefty has allowed two earned runs or fewer. In the other two starts, Valdez has surrendered a combined 15 earned runs on 19 hits. Cleveland's offense has fared well against lefties, slashing .255/.335/.401 as a team.

Cecconi has had a tough start to his second season in Cleveland. However, his last two outings have seen improved results, including a scoreless four-inning start against the Los Angeles Angels. Last season, he posted a 2.25 ERA in two starts against Detroit.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden throws. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Kerry Carpenter (left shoulder sprain), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Gleyber Torres (mild left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Ty Madden (right forearm contusion)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)