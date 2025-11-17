Will Tigers Move Tarik Skubal or Build Around Him for 2026 World Series Run?

The way the 2025 season ended left a bad taste in Detroit Tigers fans' mouths. The Tigers were so close to knocking out a Mariners team that tas a hair away from defeating the Blue Jays, who themselves were a break or two away from taking the World Series from the Dodgers.

Ace Tarik Skubal, who just won his second consecutive American League Cy Young Award, did all he could, firing six innings of two-hit, one-run, 13-strikeout ball in a decisive Game 5 that Detroit dropped in 15 innings in Seattle.

Now, with Skubal's future and contractual situation beyond 2026 uncertain, the Tigers' front office has some difficult choices to make as to how they approach what will be a defining decision relating to their franchise player.

Skubal Question Looms over Tigers Offseason Plans

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB.com analyst Thomas Harrigan broke down one big question facing every playoff team that failed to capture the World Series title, and he got right to the heart of the matter that's on the minds of every Detroit fan out there.

"There’s already been plenty of buzz about the Tigers exploring a Tarik Skubal deal this winter, stemming from the fact that Detroit controls him for only one more season," Harrigan wrote, noting that Skubal will likely be looking to top Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million deal with Los Angeles.

The best case scenario for the Tigers would be meeting the demands of Skubal and his representation and locking down a premier top-of-the-rotation arm for the foreseeable future. While one can not fully rule out that possibility, it does not necessarily seem to be in the cards.

"If the Tigers don’t like their chances of re-signing Skubal, trading him for a sizable haul this offseason would arguably be in the franchise’s best interest," Harrigan continued. "However, dealing their ace would almost certainly diminish their chances of returning to October in 2026. If Skubal stays, the question becomes how far Detroit is willing to go to give itself a legitimate shot at a championship next year. It’s a difficult decision that could hang over their entire offseason."

The question then becomes if they do move him this winter, can they get a haul that can both keep them competitive in 2026 and add significant prospect capital to their pipeline?

It would be demoralizing to both the clubhouse and fan base to trade such a dominant performer solely for futures, but it might also be tricky to get a team to part with both a top prospect or two and a quality, controllable arm ready to go at the Major League level.

