The Schedule Is Starting to Break the Detroit Tigers' Way

One of the biggest advantages the Detroit Tigers have had over the last couple of seasons is the success at home, Comerica Park. The Tigers' season might not have started off the way they had wanted, but one thing is for certain: the summer is about to be kick-started fast in Detroit.

The Tigers have won five of their last six games this month, which has started the resurgence of the fanbase, believing this franchise can still make it to the playoffs, even 10+ games under .500. While the odds are improbable, Detroit faced much worse odds on its path to the playoffs in 2024.

Why the Schedule is Favorable in June for Detroit

General view during the national anthem before the game at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Though they began the month on the road, sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays, the Tigers have enjoyed playing at home this season and especially their most recent game, resulting in a Detroit walk-off hit from Kevin McGonigle.

When looking at the rest of the schedule for June, the Tigers have 21 games left before the calendar flips over, and of those 21 games, 13 of them will be played at Comerica Park, which is 62% of the remaining June schedule. This season, the Tigers hold a 16-15 record when playing in Detroit and began 2026 as one of the best home teams in the MLB.

Last season, the Tigers made the postseason with a 46-35 record at home, and in 2024, they won 43 games at home. The best teams in Major League Baseball protect homefield advantage, and when the fans pack Comerica Park, it's difficult to take down the Gritty Tigs, especially in the state they're playing now.

Detroit hasn't had as much success playing away from Comerica Park this season, holding an 11-24 record on the road in 2026. While this has been one of the franchise's biggest downfalls, winning at home can help change the narrative of the 2026 Tigers from how they're viewed now compared to how they were viewed ahead of the season.

Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Justin Verlander are all getting closer to returning to the starting rotation, as the injury issues that plagued the Tigers to begin the campaign are coming to an end. Mize holds a 1.27 ERA at home, Skubal holds a 3.55 ERA at home, and JV holds a career ERA of 3.16 in 192 games at Comerica Park.

Getting all three back might not impact home performance at the moment, but it does improve the chances of success when the games start to get more and more important.

Remaining June Home Opponents

Minnesota Twins (June 9-11)

Chicago White Sox (June 19-21)

New York Yankees (June 22 - 24)

Houston Astros (June 25 -28)