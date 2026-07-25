Latest Justin Verlander Update Puts the Tigers' Rotation in Question

The Detroit Tigers went into the 2026 campaign with high expectations for their starting rotation. Those expectations have been somewhat met, at least for four of the five in the original starting rotation to begin the season.

Justin Verlander was brought in with the hopes that he could play a Kenny Rogers role from the 2006 campaign for the 2026 campaign, but that hasn't been the case. The future Hall of Famer has made one start this season, and it came all the way back in March.

A handful of times this season, Verlander has been promoted to take the mound at Comerica Park at least one last time in a Tigers uniform, but each time another injury has flared up. Still on the 60-day IL, what does the future hold in 2026 for Verlander getting back to the Tigers starting rotation?

New Verlander Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander looks at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the latest update surrounding Verlander's injury recovery, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News revealed that the multi-time Cy Young Award winner is still not throwing bullpens and instead is doing rehab on his leg to take the next step forward. Manager A.J. Hinch said he's still working toward getting back before the end of the season.

Verlander has made it clear that his goal is to pitch again in 2026 and that he's not going to coast his way into the sunset on a very successful career. With the Tigers getting closer to a .500 record, Verlander could come in down the line to help a potential playoff push in the late months of the season.

"I don't think there are any goals; you know, 300 wins, 4,000 strikeouts were things I dreamed of being able to do, (but) the game's changed too much, I've run out of time. To just go out with a bang. Figure out how to adapt and be successful one last time and hopefully catch lightning in a bottle and help something special down the stretch," Verlander said at the All-Star Game.

The starting rotation could look different when Verlander eventually takes the mound again for Detroit. Tarik Skubal could be traded with the deadline approaching; Casey Mize has played a bigger role than originally anticipated; and Keider Montero is making it hard to keep him out of the starting rotation.

If Verlander can find his way back to being healthy enough to pitch in Major League Baseball, the Tigers might decide to put him in an opener role or a bullpen role. At this stage of his career, and with the playoff push this close, it's probably best to rely on pitchers in the rotation who have been healthy all season rather than hoping Verlander can catch lightning in a bottle one last time.