Tarik Skubal’s Cy Young Case Already Facing Pushback From MLB Fans

The Detroit Tigers' best player in the last three seasons has easily been ace Tarik Skubal. Skubal is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner after dominating in two straight seasons, both of which helped get Detroit to the playoffs in 2024 and 2025.

And the start of the 2026 season has been as strong as it could be for Skubal, as he holds an ERA below 3.00 and almost always allows soft contact. However, MLB fans aren't sold that the Tigers' ace is performing at a top-tier level, and were very vocal during the recent Cy Young Award poll announcement.

Skubal Hasn't Earned the Fans Nod Just Yet

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB.com released its end-of-April edition of the American League Cy Young Award polls, created by a panel of experts, which has Skubal at the top of the list. Following Skubal are José Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels, Cam Schlittler and Max Fried of the New York Yankees, and Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Fans reacted to this post by flooding the comment section with their opinions on the poll. Tigers fans were quick to defend their ace, while other fans began comparing Skubal to Schlittler of the Yankees.

Tarik hasn’t even been a top 3 pitcher in the AL. Cam has been the best pic.twitter.com/0F1RizoYTw — Schlittler’s Slider (@SchlittsSlider) April 29, 2026

I love Skubal but he is in no way having a better season than Soriano or Schlittler — Sola Baseball (@SolaBaseball) April 29, 2026

So far Schlittler, Soriano, Fried, Messick and Wacha have been better than Skubal. — On The Mound (@DanStrikeZone) April 29, 2026

Currently in the American League, Skubal ranks 26th in ERA (2.72), is tied for 17th in strikeouts (38), 20th in WHIP (0.99), and is tied for 14th in win/loss record with a 3-2.

In fans' minds, they believe the best pitcher so far in the American League has been either Schlittler or Soriano, and both have reasons to be held to that standard. However, the MLB.com experts could be using recency as their reasoning, potentially suggesting Skubal will stay the course while the others will fall off.

As a tigers fan Schlittler has to be number 1 tbh — waterlemoan (@waterlemoan) April 29, 2026

Scott Harris on Tarik Skubal

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris fist bumps pitcher Tarik Skubal during bullpen sessions. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

President of Baseball Operations for the Tigers, Scott Harris, believes that Skubal has done exactly what Skubal is known for thus far in 2026. Below is his quote from a recent interview with MLB Network when asked about Skubal and winning.

"This organization is all about winning, and Tarik is a big part of our ability to win here. Having him go every five days really sets the tone for our team. And if we want to climb the whole mountain, if we want to win the World Series, I think it’s really important that he’s performing at a really high level, and he is. He’s also setting a really powerful example for all the other pitchers on our staff."

There is a lot of baseball left to play in the season, so time will tell how Skubal fares.

Take a moment and sign up for our free newsletter and get content delivered straight to your mailbox daily!