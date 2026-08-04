Tarik Skubal Doesn't Hold Back With Fans Upset Over Dodgers Trade

The Detroit Tigers stunned the baseball world when they traded starting pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In exchange, the Tigers received three prospects: outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

The trade rightfully angered plenty of fans across the sport. It's hard to believe the back-to-back World Series champs could somehow improve, but now they've assembled an impressive starting rotation with Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the forefront.

Detroit will move on without Skubal and Casey Mize, who was traded to the San Diego Padres. However, the former Tigers pitcher fired back at fans critical of the trade.

Skubal Has a Fiery Response to Fans

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal throws. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Jesse Rogers of espn.com, Skubal had a message for those fans critical of the deal.

"Every team could trade for me. I don't sympathize with people that blame the Dodgers for anything they've done," he said. "It's a winning organization...I really don't sympathize with people that are complaining because the Dodgers do all the right things."

It was a fiery response to fans who are upset about this blockbuster trade. LA has the luxury of taking trade risks because of their aggressive pursuits in free agency.

Teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers rely on their prospects to build a core, so it's possible those teams didn't have a lucrative package like the Dodgers did. However, Skubal was never going to sympathize with fans. LA made the best offer, and Detroit accepted.

Will the Tigers Regret Trading Skubal?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the mound. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brad Galli, a former Detroit television sports director who now hosts his own YouTube shot, was part of a media scrum with Detroit president of baseball operations Scott Harris about the Tigers selling at the trade deadline.

"I hate selling. I thought it would be irresponsible not to do it," Harris said. "I don't think that we played well enough. I don't think that I did enough to add. I try to run this organization with one eye firmly planted on the present, and one eye fixed on the future. This deadline was a very difficult decision point."

The Tigers played themselves into this position. After a brutal May where they won six games, Detroit has slowly improved, but they're still four games below .500.

It was never going to be easy trading Skubal. The development of Hope and Ryan will be crucial. If they can become quality big leaguers, this trade could bode well for the Tigers. However, many will argue it should've never come to this.

The extension talks were no secret throughout the offseason. Skubal and the front office never reached a number, and now he's wearing a new uniform far sooner than anyone wanted.