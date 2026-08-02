Instant Grade on Tarik Skubal Trade: Did the Tigers Get Enough in Return?

Imagine telling a Detroit Tigers fan in October 2025 that the organization would be trading Tarik Skubal in 10 months. It may have crossed a fan's mind at some point, but it felt Skubal's destiny was to remain a Tiger for his entire career.

Skubal entered 2026 fresh off winning the American League Cy Young Award for the second straight year. There was optimism that Detroit would have a big season and return for another playoff run. The exact opposite occurred.

The Tigers went through a sluggish May but slowly rebounded in June and July. However, the front office made up its mind. On Saturday, the Tigers traded Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Who Did the Tigers Get?

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Zyhir Hope. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In return for Skubal, Detroit received outfielder Zyhir Hope (No. 5), pitcher River Ryan (No. 7), and pitcher Brady Smith.

The intrigue lies with Hope. He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. He's in his first full season in Double-A and has emerged as a star.

The 21-year-old is slashing .293/.369/.530 with 109 hits, 23 home runs, and 87 RBIs over 94 games. He has solid speed and a plus arm in the outfield. Hope will report to Double-A Erie, but there is a chance the 21-year-old could join the big league roster this year or at some point in 2027.

Ryan was the Dodgers' second-highest-ranked pitcher in the system. In eight starts in Triple-A, Ryan has posted a 4.46 ERA with a .267 opposing batting average, 43 strikeouts, and eight walks. He features a fastball, curveball, slider, cutter, and changeup. The 27-year-old has been optioned to Triple-A and will be placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury.

Smith was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft. He has a 4.36 ERA over 21 starts in Single-A ball. Smith is also a high-strikeout pitcher, posting 104 strikeouts this year. Smith will report to Single-A West Michigan.

Did the Tigers Get Enough?

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the mound. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers didn't receive starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan, a rumored player in the deal, as someone who could contribute right away. It's unclear what the market was for Skubal, but it is surprising to see him dealt with two days left until the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

It'll take a few years to truly know if Detroit got quality players back in the deal. The Tigers missed out on LA's top prospects Josue De Paula and Mike Sirota. However, Hope and Ryan could be intriguing players in the future.

It was better to get something for Skubal now, with the possibility of losing him to free agency for nothing. However, there is no denying this is a league-altering trade, and some Tigers fans will feel slighted. Skubal should've been in Detroit for much longer.

Grade: C+