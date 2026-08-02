Detroit Tigers to Trade Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles Dodgers

Many wondered if the Detroit Tigers would pull the trigger on a Tarik Skubal trade. The Tigers ended June on a high note and came out of the All-Star break with a 6-2 record.

However, a recent skid suggested that Skubal's time in Detroit would be coming to an end. After months of speculation, Skubal is on the move ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Tigers have agreed to send Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a multitude of prospects, including Zyhir Hope, right-handed pitcher River Ryan, and right-hander Brady Smith.

What This Trade Means for the Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal walks off the mound. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was never going to be an easy decision for the front office to trade their superstar ace. Skubal is one of the best players in the sport. However, the return is impressive when one considers the quality of the prospects and how close they are to helping in the Majors.

Hope is LA's fifth-ranked prospect. The 21-year-old outfielder is slashing .293/.369/.530 with 23 home runs and 87 RBIs. He could be up in the big leagues as soon as next season, joining the likes of prospect Max Clark and Riley Greene in the outfield as soon as next year.

Ryan is the LA's seventh-ranked prospect and has a 4.46 ERA over 8 starts in Triple-A this season. He has an impressive 43 strikeouts to eight walks.

Are the Tigers Making the Right Move?

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris watches practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skubal will go down as one of the greatest players to wear a Tigers uniform. He's a two-time All-Star, two-time All-MLB First-Team, and back-to-back Cy Young award winner.

He recently eclipsed 1,000 career strikeouts in his final start in Detroit. It's unfortunate his time with the Tigers wasn't longer.

The Dodgers are getting a tremendous arm who is in his prime. Skubal will form a dynamic pitching duo with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The back-to-back World Series champs appear to be the favorite once again to secure the title.

Ultimately, only time will tell if this was the right move from Detroit's perspective. The prospect's development will be crucial. If they pan out to be solid major leaguers, that would be the best-case scenario for the Tigers.

In the meantime, several players could still be on the move. If Detroit continues to sell, they will be one of the premier destinations to secure quality talent for a postseason run.