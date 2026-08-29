Tarik Skubal Pitches Like He Never Left Tigers in Return to Comerica Park

The Detroit Tigers had an emotional opening game of their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as it was Tarik Skubal's first start back after being traded to LA. And the former Tiger acted like he never left with an excellent performance on the mound.

Skubal carved up former manager AJ Hinch's squad as the Tigers were only able to muster one run on four hits while seven of their batters struck out. Skubal did not miss a beat as this is the pitcher that Tigers fans knew and loved when he was in Detroit.

The Tigers have done their best to replace Skubal with youngster Jackson Jobe and also inserting Drew Anderson into the rotation. It is going to take time for those two to equal the kind of production that they were getting from Skubal but the opportunities are there.

Jackson Jobe could be great for Detroit in Skubal's place but needs development

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of excitement from the Tigers front office in Jackson Jobe as Jobe was a high draft pick not long ago, but has been struggling with injuries lately. He has been a consistent mainstay in the Detroit starting rotation as of the last month or so.

But with the hype that Jobe was getting in his draft year and how much the Tigers loved him by selecting him so high, the youngster can definitely figure things out. But he is going to need more development because he had been out quite some time with an injury.

Jobe so far this season has only completed 18.1 innings and has pitched to an ERA of 3.93 and a WHIP of 1.42. Jobe has made four starts in August and has completed at least five innings in two of them and has given up one run or fewer in three of four of those starts.

The only time that Jobe truly struggled this season was when he faced the Chicago White Sox in the middle of August where he gave up six runs in his only true blunder of his short season. But with Jobe, he has the hype and he has the potential, he just needs to stay healthy.

If Jobe can finish the 2026 season healthy for the Tigers and stay healthy next season and stay consistent, he can be the true ace of the club. It is going to take a lot to be the next Skubal but Jobe can do it.