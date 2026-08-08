Tigers' Jackson Jobe Finally Set for Long-Awaited Return Against Giants

It is always hard to watch when one of the best prospects in an organization goes down with an injury that derails his career, especially a pitcher who has to undergo Tommy John surgery. That is exactly what a nightmare Jackson Jobe and the Detroit Tigers have been dealing with for the last 15 months.

A Tommy John surgery happens so frequently that the recovery is somewhat diminished, but make no mistake, that is a grueling recovery process. It definitely takes a toll on a player as much mentally as physically. Finally, Jobe is coming back to the starting rotation.

Jobe made his debut back in 2024 after spending a couple of years in the pipeline, and with a farm system as depleted as Detroit's regarding pitching, his loss has been a hard pill to swallow, as he was taken third overall in 2021.

His journey has been long, but he is being welcomed back to the starting rotation Saturday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in what feels like a must-win game for the Tigers.

Should they drop this one, they risk ending their series victory streak and will head back to Comerica Park on a low note during what has been a pretty phenomenal road trip.

The Tigers today activated RHP Jackson Jobe off the 60-day injured list. RHP Brenan Hanifee has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo.



Detroit’s 40-man roster now stands at 39 players. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) August 8, 2026

In a corresponding move, Detroit optioned a struggling Brennan Hanifee back to Toledo. Hanifee's command has been an issue as of late, which is why he has an astronomical 9.53 ERA in his last 5.2 innings, low-lighted by a three-run display against the Seattle Mariners. He was yanked before recording a single out.

Despite a solid inning against the Giants, where Hanifee struck out two in an inning without allowing a run, he needs to find the zone. The Tigers ended up dropping game one after a rare mishap from Keider Montero, so they will be counting on Jobe to set the tone early.

Exploding Offense Has Detroit Back in Playoff Contention

Tigers designated hitter Dillon Dingler (13) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back on Monday, Detroit seemingly sold out as they dealt away both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, but the offense has been phenomenal as of late, highlighted by a 32-run obliteration of the Athletics pitching staff.

Dillon Dingler is putting himself in MVP talks, and whether he is behind the dish or suiting up as the designated hitter, he continues to provide offense for this ballclub.

Going into Saturday action, the Tigers find themselves two games back of the bottom wild-card spot, and that could be cut in half by the time the weekend is over.