Tigers Aim to Clinch Series Against Guardians With Starting Lineup Revealed

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians have flipped the score in games one and two of the series, both decided by a 6-4 final. That's pretty typical when these two teams play one another; the game will be close and competitive, with fans biting their fingernails throughout.

For Detroit, Thursday's series finale offers them a chance to take a series against Cleveland for the first time since eliminating them in the playoffs last season. The offense has looked much better, but the starting pitching is what needs to deliver if the Tigers want to walk away victorious.

A.J. Hinch is sending Keider Montero to the mound, who's looking to rebound in his own right. In his first two starts of the month, Montero holds a 3.75 ERA, has walked five, and allowed five runs in his last outing.

Montero has been consistent all season for the Tigers, and they're going to need him now more than ever as they head into a series with the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox, with the division within reach.

Tigers Rubber Match Starting Lineup vs CLE

Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50) bats a double. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's how Hinch will set his starting lineup behind Montero, looking to be on the winning side of another likely close game.

1. 2B Gleyber Torres

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. SS Kevin McGonigle

4. DH Eduardo Valencia

5. 1B Spencer Torkelson

6. 3B Hao-Yu Lee

7. CF Max Clark

8. LF Javier Baez

9. RF Ben Malgeri

With Riley Greene on the 10-day IL, the Tigers have to shift some things around in their starting lineup and defensive positioning. Javier Baez will be in left field Thursday afternoon, which might surprise some, but El Mago wasn't nicknamed that way by random chance.

According to Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), Detroit rookies Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark both reached base safely 18+ times in their first 11 career games, joining MLB history as just the second pair of teammates aged 21 or younger to do so in the same season, joining Washington’s Joe Judge and Horace Milan in 1915.

Eduardo Valencia might be the wild card player to watch in the game. Valencia swings very hard at the plate, and when he gets a hold of one, it goes. However, still a young hitter, he'll need to be more selective with his swing decisions. Regardless, he enters play with a .390 AVG, four home runs, and an OPS of 1.223 in 15 career games (41 ABs).