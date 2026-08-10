Detroit Tigers Face Their Biggest Prove-It Week of the 2026 Season

What a road trip for the Detroit Tigers. Not only did they go 7-2 on the nine-game trip to the West Coast, but they've won seven straight series on the road, setting a new franchise record, something that the early stages of the 2026 team couldn't have thought of doing when they were down in the dumps in May.

Now, the Tigers head back to Detroit to host two AL Central rivals: the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

On the off day, the Tigers sit in second place in the division behind Chicago with a 58-60 record, and one game out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

Safe to say this homestand is the biggest of the season for Detroit, as taking these two series against rivals who've given you fits this season (despite the Tigers' home sweep vs Chicago back in June) would not only build confidence, but would put you right back into contention to win the division for the first time since 2014.

Despite their recent success, the Tigers must overcome their challenges against the Guardians. In six matchups during the 2026 season, Detroit has failed to defeat Cleveland, averaging only 1.83 runs per game.

However, the last time these two rivals competed, the Tigers were playing a much different brand of baseball.

How to Take Down Cleveland

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) fields a ground ball at Progressive Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The easy answer to that question is for the Tigers to continue playing how they have. The offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 7.3 runs over their last nine games and the pitching has been nearly untouchable. But there's a catch for sure.

Detroit wasn't exactly playing teams who were in the thick of things playoff-wise, other than the Seattle Mariners. Beating both the Athletics and the San Francisco Giants counts as series wins, but the Guardians are a better team than both this season.

Cleveland has gone 7-15 following the All-Star break, entering the series on a two-game losing streak, and is playing differently than the last time Detroit saw them.

With timely hits from youngsters, such as Max Clark, Hao-Yu Lee, Kevin McGonigle, Eduardo Valencia, and Ben Malgeri, who don't have their feet wet in the rivarly between these two franchises, as well as clutch pitching, which has been shown on the road trip, as well as in the summer months by Tyler Holton (2.78 ERA), the Tigers have a real shot at not only winning their first game against the Guardians this season, but taking a series when it matters most (exactly as they did in the AL Wild Card last season at Progressive Field).

How to Take Down Chicago

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) pitches at Oracle Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit's probable pitchers against the Guardians are Drew Anderson, Framber Valdez, and Keider Montero, meaning that when the White Sox come into town, Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton, and Anderson will take the mound.

Both Jobe and Melton pitching against the first-place White Sox sets the Tigers up nicely for a series victory, assuming the offense stays hot. The two young guns now leading the Detroit starting rotation have been impressive, primarily Melton, who's gaining national attention.

If the Tigers win both days that Jobe and Melton start, that's a series victory, which is exactly what Detroit needs. Sweeping both rivals would be ideal, but at the end of the day, the Tigers are the first team out of a playoff spot in the AL Wild Card standings, meaning they need to take care of business rather than taking back the division all in one homestand.