Tigers Announce Probable Starters for Final Series of Homestand vs Red Sox

There is one team in the American League that has yet to win 14 games on the year, the Boston Red Sox. The Sox are now starting a road trip, which begins at Comerica Park in Detroit to face the Tigers, who sit right around .500.

One aspect of the Tigers that isn't told by their record is How much better this team is at home field, which is exactly what Detroit needs to put some distance between that .500 line as they face the worst team in the AL with the home advantage.

On top of the advantage that comes for the Tigers at Comerica Park, the top of the starting rotation is back as back-to-back Cy Young Award winners Tarik Skubal is likely to take the mound

Barring something was to happen the probable matchups at this point could definitely be worth watching:

Game 1 Monday: Tarik Skubal vs. Payton Tolle

Game 2 Tuesday: Framber Valdez vs. Brayan Bello

Game 3 Wednesday: Jack Flaherty vs. TBA

Had the Tigers' No. 2 pitcher, Casey Mize, not injured his groin in his last start, then it is likely that he would be facing Bello. Instead, Mize is sitting on the injured list with a mild right adductor strain.

With or without Mize, the top of the rotation for the Tigers is strong. That, paired with playing at Comerica Park, Detroit needs to capitalize and get a couple of games above .500 before heading on the road.

Skubal and Valdez's Likely Matchup Comparisons

Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The series opener is going to be hit or miss. Skubal is either going to wipe the mound with Tolle or it is going to be a pitching masterpiece by both starters, no in between.

Tolle's season started with 11 K's of the New York Yankees, but he is used to more rest between each start, and he looked like a different starter in his last outing against the Blue Jays, as he had the same amount of walks (four) as he did strikeouts.

Valdez, on the other hand, was solid in his last start, and that is who the Tigers need to show up as he went six full innings with eight strikeouts, no walks allowed, and a pair of earned runs. Even with his inconsistencies, Valdez has the clear upper hand on Bello.

Brayan Bello becomes the first Red Sox pitcher to allow 13 hits in less than four innings since 1936



His eight earned runs in 3.1 innings vs. Baltimore tonight bring his ERA to 9.00 in five starts on the year pic.twitter.com/rRyvOi4Zre — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2026

The offense should take full advantage of Bello's 2026 struggles, as he has not made it past the fourth inning in four of his last five starts, as runs continue to pile up on him. In his last pair of outings, he has had a combined 12 runs scored in a measly seven innings.

This is a game that the Tigers have to win.

The expectations could not be higher for this ballclub right now after bolstering its pitching staff this offseason, complemented by the best pitcher in baseball and an offense firing on all cylinders. This isn't a series that the team can win, but should be a clean sweep.

Starting pitching is always unpredictable, but for now, this is the matchups that the Tigers are throwing out there, and it should lead to nothing but W's.