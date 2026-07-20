Tigers' Casey Mize's Injury Status Revealed After Latest Update

The Detroit Tigers got the second half underway by taking two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels on the road, improving their record to 46-53. Dropping Sunday's game wasn't the end of the world, but it does mean that Detroit has to go to Chicago with more aggression.

The biggest takeaway from the loss on Sunday for the Tigers was starting pitcher Casey Mize being removed from the game after going just 3.1 innings, due to a come-backer from Jo Adell that clipped Mize's glove hand. The ball came off the bat at 108.8mph.

Mize getting hurt again isn't what the Tigers need as they continue to chip away at the standings for both the AL Central and the AL Wild Card. Mize didn't look to be in too much pain, but fans have seen this story already this season, and Detroit can't afford to lose a big piece in their starting rotation at this stage of the season.

Mize Injury Update

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reported that Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Mize was dealing with groin tightness as well as the wrist pain. The wrist will be ok. More rehab and tests on the groin, and Mize said he came out of the game as a precaution.

Additionally, Mize is considered day-to-day, as the franchise isn't worried about the wrist, and will do further tests on Monday, July 20. Mize holds a 2.79 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP across 80.2 innings of work. The numbers are great, but continually fighting the same injury seems to take the front seat when discussing Mize.

If anything, Detroit may be less likely to find a trade involving Mize as they look to build enough steam to get into a more comfortable playoff spot. But for the Tigers, their biggest hope is that the evaluation comes back negative so he can make his next start.

Mize has dealt with groin tightness twice this season, and at season's end, he will be set to hit free agency. Throughout his career, Mize has proven to be a reliable arm when he's healthy, but the injury bug bites him more often than it seems to others.

If Detroit wants to keep Mize for the future, these are the kinds of injuries that could negatively impact Mize's chances of signing a lengthy deal. The best-case scenario is that Mize will continue to be ruled day-to-day and that he'll avoid an IL stint, but in the past, both times this injury has sidelined the former number one overall pick.