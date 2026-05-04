Tigers Could Bolster Struggling Bullpen by Reuniting with Free Agent Reliever

The Detroit Tigers went into the regular season hoping to contend for a World Series and advance further in the playoffs than they have the last two years.

While there have been some flashes from the offense and most of the starting rotation has produced at a high level, so often the postseason sees teams with elite bullpens who can shut down games late emerge to win big.

Detroit's unit has not been completely horrible, but it also has not been strong enough to rely on in October. With a 1.42 collective bullpen WHIP that ranks outside the top-20 in baseball and big names like Kenley Jansen and Will Vest struggling badly, there is some real concern here.

As it turns out, a former fan favorite who has already had three stints in the Motor City has just become available in veteran left-hander Andrew Chafin, but would Scott Harris actually consider bringing him back?

Tigers Could Try to Bring Back Andrew Chafin

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Chafin -- who opted out of his minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday -- has not appeared in a big league game during the 2026 season, but the numbers are strong with a 0.96 ERA across 10 Triple-A appearances.

Though his velocity has been down this year now at the age of 35, Chafin has never been someone who overpowered hitters. He had a 2.41 ERA in 42 big league showings in 2025, but walks have been the bigger issue for the wily veteran.

Ultimately, he would not have opted out of his deal if he didn't believe a Major League opportunity was waiting for him, and a team like Detroit should absolutely have some interest here.

Chafin Has Pitched at High Level for Tigers Before

Minnesota Twins pitcher Andrew Chafin | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In 105 MLB appearances for Detroit across two different seasons, Chafin had a 2.96 ERA and racked up 117 strikeouts in 94.1 innings pitched, even collecting four saves and five wins. With a fun style that is popular in the clubhouse, it's safe to say bringing him in would have the support of fans.

Given how much left-handers in the bullpen like Enmanuel De Jesus and Tyler Holton have struggled, perhaps shaking things up with someone like Chafin could be just what the unit needs to find its footing.

Ultimately, he will have other suitors, so the Tigers would not be able to get Chafin on a minor league deal. If they think he can help now though, bringing him in for a fourth stint could be a risk worth taking.