Tigers Face Injury Scares After Multiple Players Go Down in Braves Opener

The Detroit Tigers have been struggling on the road this season, but last night's loss in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves may prove costly.

It isn't simply because the Braves are easily one of the best teams in baseball this year, specifically on their home turf, but because two key players didn't make it through the game: starting pitcher Casey Mize and utility man Javier Báez.

If someone blinked, they would have missed when Mize left the game in the third inning of his start, simply because to the naked eye it didn't look like anything had happened. Mize made a play on a shallow hit ball, returned to the mound, and then manager AJ Hinch was out there before you knew it. The Tigers said that Mize left the game with right groin tightness.

On the other hand, Báez's injury was completely opposite, as no matter who a fan was cheering for, they held their breath, as seeing a player writhing in pain on the ground is not anything anyone wants to see.

Javier Báez was carted off the field after an awkward slide into first base.



(Via: @BRWalkoff) pic.twitter.com/m1OwOoYRNX — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 29, 2026

Báez awkwardly went down at first base as he was running through a hit of his that was likely leading to an out. He hit the turf immediately after his foot hit the bag and wouldn't leave the field on his own accord as he was carted off.

Both players will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reported after the game that Báez was able to put pressure on the ankle after the game. Per McCosky, Báez said "I don't know how I didn't break it, honestly" which would seem to indicate that he might have dodged a serious injury.

What These Two Both Mean to the Tigers

Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Mize has easily emerged as the No.2 pitcher for this team behind Tarik Skubal as he has a 2.90 ERA on the year with 35 strikeouts.

Baez is the veteran bat that this team needs, and it isn't just his offense. He is capable of playing nearly anywhere in the field. He has spent significant time in the outfield as well as at shortstop.

The Tigers get so much versatility with him, and losing Baez is detrimental to this team. If MIze goes down, another arm is out of the starting rotation as Justin Verlander still sits on the injured list. Tuesday was not a good night for Detroit.