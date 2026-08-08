Tigers Looking To Bounce Back Against Giants for Jackson Jobe’s Season Debut

The Detroit Tigers are in the tail end of a nine-game road stretch on the West Coast and have yet to drop a series, as they started off red-hot with a 32-run obliteration of the Athletics pitching staff, which led to a sweep.

Then, they went north to Seattle to take on the Mariners and didn't get to bring out the brooms, but still took home the overall victory. However, the ballclub dropped game one against the San Francisco Giants. So if Detroit wants to head home to Comerica Park with three straight road wins, then Saturday night cannot result in a loss.

Friday evening, it was Keider Montero who took the bump, and he had a rare appearance where he was beaten up from the jump. Even more surprising, this explosive offense never really got going either. Don't expect that two nights in a row, however, as they more often than not it seems are putting up touchdowns.

That being said, AJ Hinch is trotting out the same starters for Jackson Jobe's return to the big leagues as he was forced out of the game 15 months ago with Tommy John surgery.

Starting Lineup Saturday at Oracle Park

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) before the game against the Athletics | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once a manager figures out what works for their lineup, they don't stray, so it isn't shocking to see nothing mixed up, because even when Dillon Dingler isn't behind the dish, he is hitting third as the designated hitter.

However, they want Dingler catching Jobe in his return, which is the right move as there is nobody better in baseball to have back there, and Tarik Skubal explained why perfectly before he was dealt away.

Dingler spends so much time studying teams that he is truly a pitcher's dream. So, even though it is his third start in as many days catching, it is the right move for Jobe's first start in the majors since May 28 of last year.

3B Kevin McGonigle

2B Gleyber Torres

C Dillon Dingler

LF Riley Greene

DH Colt Keith

1B Spencer Torkelson

CF Max Clark

SS Javier Baez

RF Zach McKinstry

Jobe will be dealing with Landen Roupp, who is 7-10 in 22 starts with a 4.34 ERA. So, could/should the Tigers win this one? Yes, and it will give a lot of confidence back to the former third overall pick who has missed the bump for quite some time.

After the loss on Friday, Detroit finds itself a pair of games out of the bottom wild card spot, and if they take this series, that number could easily be cut in half, but first things first, a win Saturday evening.