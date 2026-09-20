Tigers Rookie Keeps Impressive Hit Streak Alive Despite Loss Saturday

To say it was a disappointing season for the Detroit Tigers might be an understatement. They went into the year with World Series aspirations and became sellers at the trade deadline, where both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize were dealt away to contenders.

That being said, the Tigers went on a bit of a heater as they flirted with the hopes of a wild card berth. Alas, their fate would not include October baseball as the team dropped another game Saturday night, which dropped them to nine below .500, placing them seven games below the final wild card spot.

So, as Detroit tries to finish the last week of baseball with some pride, they will celebrate some of the individual accolades that are bestowed upon them this year as the Tigers arguably have the AL Rookie of the Year frontrunner in Kevin McGonigle.

However, McGonigle isn't the only young gun who has had significant success in the majors in his first year. There isn't enough time in the day, or space on a page, to truly capture how good he has been this year, but he isn't the only one.

Outfielder Max Clark has been phenomenal since making his debut on the final day of July, which is highlighted by the extension of his hit streak, which is now up to 10 games after a single to right field late in the game on Saturday in the Tigers' loss to the Chicago White Sox.

At just 21 years old, Clark has not shied away from big league pitching, and had he been a part of the big leagues from the jump, he would likely be giving McGonigle a run for his money for the Rookie of the Year title.

Clark’s Success Since Joining the Majors Less Than Two Months Ago

Tigers center fielder Max Clark hits a double against the Rockies. Credit: Josh Boland-USA TODAY Network via Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have always had a really strong pipeline in regard to their position players, which is emphasized by the success that Clark has had since he received his call-up on July 31. Since then, he has slashed .278/.360/.437 with an OPS only three points shy of 800.

Detroit's season is rapidly dwindling down with a game to be played on their final road trip before taking on both the Washington Nationals and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park. There is no pressure on them anymore, and it should be fun to see what this young ballclub can do when there is absolutely nothing to lose.