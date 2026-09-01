Tigers Set to Activate Injured Riley Greene for Upcoming Homestand

The Detroit Tigers are limping into September after a brutal month. They finished with a losing record in August and moved several games back in the American League wild-card standings.

Barring a miraculous run, the Tigers will fall short of the postseason. This week, they'll play a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins and four against the Cleveland Guardians.

The offense's shortcomings have been a main reason for Detroit's recent slide. Outfielder Riley Greene has been on the injured list since Aug. 12 with a right hamstring strain.

Greene is Back in the Lineup

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tigers reporter Chris McCosky is reporting that Detroit is set to make several moves, including reinstating Greene. He is expected to be active on Tuesday. Per McCosky, Greene said this IL stint was the worst three weeks of his life.

"It sucked. I want to be the team every single day, every single game," Greene said. "I want to go through the ups, and I want to go through the downs. I want to be here every single game, man. Not being able to was tough."

Greene dealt with injuries early in his pro career, but last year he played 157 games. This injury came at the worst possible time. The Tigers were 24-11 in their last 35 games before he went on the injured list. Since August 12th, Detroit is 4-13. Greene's absence isn't the sole reason for the Tigers' struggles, but the lineup has missed his bat.

Greene is having another great season. He's slashing .273/.366/.450 with 115 hits, 16 home runs, and 54 RBIs. Most notably, he's set a career high in walks (61), and his strikeout numbers have decreased. Detroit will happily welcome Greene back in the lineup.

In addition to Greene's activation, the Tigers called up infielder John Peck. Peck is Detroit's 20th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. They will also call up relievers Yilber Diaz and Beau Brieske. Brieske had a 6.75 ERA over eight appearances this season.

In addition, the Tigers optioned outfielder Corey Julks to Triple-A and designated Tanner Rainey for assignment. The Rainey move was a bit surprising, as the reliever hadn't allowed a run over five consecutive outings before running into trouble on Sunday.

The big news is Greene's return. Again, the playoffs look less likely by the day. But the Tigers are much better with their star outfielder in the lineup. Hopefully, he can end the season on a high note.