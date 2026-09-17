Tigers Set to Welcome Former All-Star to Broadcast Booth Friday vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers didn't end their trip to Toronto against the Blue Jays the way they had hoped, losing 5-1. Former Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer earned the win over his former franchise, as Detroit heads to Chicago to take on its division rival, the White Sox, with some fun implications on the line.

The Tigers don't get a day of rest, set to begin a four-game series against the White Sox Thursday night. Regardless of how this series goes for Detroit, it will hopefully set the principles for what 2027 should be.

Fans of the Tigers listening to Dan Dickerson and his team on the radio will hear from one of Detroit's most beloved outfielders from the early 2000s, who will join the broadcast.

Curtis Granderson Set to Join the Booth Friday

Detroit Tigers center fielder Curtis Granderson (28) hits an RBI triple. Credit: Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As announced on his official Instagram account, former Detroit Tigers outfielder Curtis Granderson will join the radio booth for the second game of the series. Granderson posted that he will join both the Tigers and White Sox broadcasts during the third and fourth innings, not specifying which booth he'll begin in.

Granderson wrote "Chicago raised me. Detroit gave me my start. Friday night, I get both."

Fans can listen to Granderson on Detroit's broadcast at WXYT 97.1 FM, SiriusXM MLB Radio, or anytime on Audacy.com.

Growing up in Chicago and always dreaming of becoming a Major League Baseball player, the Tigers drafted Granderson in the 3rd round of the 2002 MLB Draft. Granderson may have never played for a Chicago team as a player, but the three-time All-Star has always expressed his love for the city that raised him.

After his playing career, Granderson has expanded his foundation, The Grand Kids Foundation, in the Illinois area, which connects Chicago youth to educational and athletic opportunities and resources— as well as overall health and wellness initiatives.

According to CurtisGrandersonFoundation.org, the Grand Kids Foundation will host a Grand Slam for a Good Cause Fundraiser event, which includes an Italian brunch buffet, a live auction and a paddle raise on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event will celebrate two decades of the Curtis Granderson Foundation and 10 years of the Chicago Baseball & Educational Academy's impact in the community.

The Foundation's Grand Giving initiative, a partnership with Mariano's to battle food insecurity across Chicagoland, has raised more than $1.5 million since 2013.

While his career took him away from Detroit, Granderson is still beloved by fans who got to watch him play and by newer fans being told about the memories. It also helps that he's a pretty kind human, highly regarded as one of the kindest players in baseball during his playing years.