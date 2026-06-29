Tigers Starting Lineup Revealed Behind Casey Mize vs. New York Yankees

The Detroit Tigers hit the road for the final time before the end of the first half of the 2026 season. It's easy to say that the first half hasn't gone the Tigers' way; it's reflected in their record and in their fanbase, but they're still going to go out and give it what they can, as any professional should.

After a 10-game home stand ending 5-5, Detroit heads to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees for another three-game series. The Yankees took two of three games against the Tigers at Comerica Park this past week, giving Detroit extra fuel to take a series on the road for the first time since sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays at the beginning of June.

Detroit sends Casey Mize to the mound, looking to redeem himself following his last outing against the Yankees, where he allowed four runs and took the loss. The offense will combat Ryan Weathers, who defeated the Tigers in his last outing, allowing six hits and two runs across six innings.

Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup vs Yankees

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) looks on at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch will lay out the lineup in the series opener against the New York Yankees and Weathers.

1. LF Matt Vierling

2. C Dillon Dingler

3. 3B Kevin McGonigle

4. 1B Spencer Torkelson

5. 2B Hao-Yu Lee

6. DH Jahmai Jones

7. SS Zach McKinstry

8. RF Ben Malgeri

9. CF James Outman

The biggest standout in the lineup is that Riley Greene will not be active. Greene has been slowing down at the plate recently, hitting just above .230 in the last seven days. This is just a move to give Greene some rest and is not injury-related.

Spencer Torkelson returns to the starting lineup after getting a day off in the series finale against the Houston Astros. Torkelson would eventually come off the bench regardless, going 2-2 with a home run in the Tigers' 7-5 extra-inning loss.

Torkelson has hit four home runs against the Yankees in his career, yet holds a .215 average. Entering the series opener with a .213 AVG, the Tigers' offense thrives when Torkelson is on, so, in their case, they better hope he's on.

Youngsters such as Hao-Yu Lee and Kevin McGonigle have provided some optimism for the future in the organization for how they've played this season. Lee has elevated his game significantly, holding a .354 batting average with two home runs and a .916 OPS in June alone.

McGonigle has been the Tigers' best hitter all season, not named Dillon Dingler, as he, too, looks to shake off some cobwebs at the plate. Even then, the young infielder is one hit shy of tying his May hit total.