Why Tigers Rookie Hao-Ye Lee Watched Astros Star Take Batting Practice

One never knows how a prospect will react to becoming a Major League rookie. Hao-Yu Lee has taken to the role capably for the Detroit Tigers.

Lee was promoted for the first time on April 17. He was optioned back to Triple-A Toledo on June 2 but returned to the Tigers on June 13. Throughout his two stints with Detroit, he's done a fine job at the plate.

In Saturday's game with the Houston Astros, Lee hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot, and exited the game with a slash of .261/.290/.395 with three home runs and 11 RBI. The Astros won, 8-6.

He also spent the early moments of this four-game series on Thursday watching one Houston Astros slugger take batting practice and taking notes. Turns out he and this Astros slugger are building a mutual relationship.

Hao-Yu Lee’s Astros Role Model

Lee wasn't hard to spot as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve took batting practice. he stood outside the Tigers’ dugout and watched the long-time veteran go through his pregame paces. Lee was asked by reporters, including The Detroit News, why he spent I'm watching Altuve’s batting practice. His response was simple.

“I wanted to watch him hit," Lee said.

Turns out it runs a bit deeper than that. According to 97.1 The Fan in Detroit, Altuve complimented Lee on his hitting when the two teams met in Houston earlier this month. He took time to go to second base after Lee doubled to talk about his hit. Altuve reiterated his praise for the youngster during a conversation with reporters earlier this week in Detroit.

"I really like the way he swings the bat,” Altuve said. “He’s always on time and he tries to put the ball in the air, he’s not just trying to make weak contact. Hopefully he gets better and better and he has lots of success in the league.”

Altuve is one of Major League Baseball’s most accomplished players at present. The former American League MVP has been a nine time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion, an AL Gold Glove winner and a seven-time AL Silver Slugger. He is among the active leaders in doubles and has positioned himself for a potential run to the Baseball Hall of Fame once he's retired.

The 23-year-old Lee, who was among baseball's top prospects when he was promoted, is just starting his career. But he's smart enough to know which players to emulate and to take guidance from as he hopes to stick in Detroit for the long haul.