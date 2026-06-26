One Major Weakness Continues to Hold the Detroit Tigers Back

The Detroit Tigers are scuffling at the plate right now, dropping the series opener against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park on Thursday night by a 2-1 final score. While the score may indicate that this game was close, it wasn't in the scheme of things.

Detroit scored with two outs remaining in the game on the back of should-be All-Star catcher Dillon Dingler's 19th home run of the season. Two hitters later, the game was done. The Tigers have shown what this offense is capable of in the past, and they've surely shown what they're not capable of as well.

Eye-Popping Statistic Shows Tigers Offensive Struggles

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) bats a single. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Via the Tigers' broadcast, the team's overall record when scoring four or more runs was completely different compared to when this offense doesn't score runs. In fact, when scoring four plus, Detroit holds a 30-12 record. When they score three or fewer? 4-35, including the loss on Thursday.

While not every offensive player deserves to be blamed for the inconsistency of the offense, it's a team sport at the end of the day. Players like Dingler, Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene can only do so much on a day-to-day basis to help this team win.

Early on in June, the Tigers were one of the most powerful teams in Major League Baseball, hitting home run after home run, it seemed. When Detroit isn't sending the ball out of the ballpark, finding ways to score runs has been a struggle for an offense that once elevated the franchise to being the best team in baseball in the first half of 2025.

Entering game two against Houston, the Tigers' team batting average sits at .235, ranking 25th in Major League Baseball. On the pitching side of things, the team holds a 3.80 ERA, ranking seventh in baseball. The numbers don't lie; the offense is holding this team back.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30) strikes out. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still possessing a winning record in June, Detroit is running out of chances to keep pace in the AL Central and the AL Wild Card race, and it's not even July. With the trade deadline looming, if the offense continues to play inconsistently, the front office will need to make a move to ensure success in the future.

There are a handful of hitters who should be off limits in trade discussions, but a handful who could/should be on the trade block. Even if they trade Tarik Skubal, the pitching staff will be in a good spot. If they want to make their way back to the playoffs, the offense needs to either show a 180-degree turnaround or it's going to need new pieces.